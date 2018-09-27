Marcia Cross Reveals She Has Won Her Fight Against Cancer

Marcia says she's 'all good now' after a battle with anal cancer.

Former Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross is revealing that she’s won her fight against anal cancer. Per Daily Mail, the star recently confirmed the happy news on her official Instagram page by sharing a photo of herself with short hair while pouting for the camera as she appeared to be taking a trip to the hair salon.

“So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra,” Cross captioned the photo, showing what her cancer battle had done to her hair. “Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you,” the star said.

The actress then signed off her post, “Xxoo m” with three red heart emojis.

Marcia then later followed up her first Instagram post with another in which she clarified that she’s now officially cancer free.

“Dearest Kindest Followers, I am so sorry my post wasn’t clear. I am POST cancer. All good now,” she wrote on the social media site, calling it a “hard journey” to get to where she is now.

“But I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever,” Marcia then added, before thanking her followers for all of the love they’ve been showing her after sharing her exciting news.

Shortly after, Cross spoke to her followers once again, where she admitted that she was feeling “liberated, deliriously free and completely me” after telling the world about being cancer free and sharing a photo of herself with very short hair.

Marcia then continued by admitting to her thousands of followers on Instagram that she “wasn’t expecting the response of love and kindness that flowed to me” before noting, “I am ecstatically alive and what interests me post cancer is #AUTHENTICITY. #VULNERABILITY. #TRANSPARENCY. And of course #LOVE.”

She confirmed in the same social media post that she had been suffering from anal cancer.

As reported by People, Cross unfortunately has a history of cancer within her family. Back in 2009, her husband Tom Mahoney was treated for the disease but is thankfully also now healthy following his own cancer battle around a decade ago.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Cross told the site at the time that she and her husband had made the decision not to tell their twin daughters, who were then just 3-years-old, about their dad’s battle, claiming that they decided there was “no point” in telling them. Mahoney and Cross haven’t publicly confirmed what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with.

Marcia is most famous for her role as Bree Van de Kamp on the ABC drama Desperate Housewives and more recently appeared on Quanitco in the role of President Claire Haas.