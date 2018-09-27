Megahn Markle, Prince Harry May Spend First Anniversary With ‘Stand By Me’ Wedding Choir

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just may be spending their first anniversary with the gospel choir that wowed the world with their rousing rendition of the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me” at the couple’s wedding in May of this year.

According to The Standard, the group will since the tune at the Royal Albert Hall exactly one year after the couple’s nuptials and will invite Harry and Meghan along to celebrate their anniversary.

The Kingdom Choir, which is based in Clapham Junction, performed a version of the Ben E King classic at the service at Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in Windsor this past May.

The Standard reported that the clip of the song, filmed by the BBC, has been viewed more than 4.5 million times online.

Since their performance, The Standard stated that the choir now has a record deal with Sony.

They are also scheduled to release an album of hits such as John Legend’s “All Of Me” and Stormzy’s “Blinded by Your Grace Part 2,” alleges The Standard.

The choir will also reportedly head out on a nationwide tour, including a performance at the Royal Albert Hall on May 19.

According to Chronicle Live, The Kingdom Choir is a unique group of seasoned and dedicated men and women delivering strong choral vocals with a raw Gospel spiritual sound.

The site also reported that the group’s extraordinary talent, sound, energy, and ability to execute have kept them in high demand nationally and internationally for well over a decade. The choir’s vocal excellence has led to many television appearances such as those on Songs of Praise, BBC’s The One Show, ITV’s Good Morning Britain, and Sunday Morning Worship on BBC Radio 2.

The Standard spoke to the group’s conductor Karen Gibson, who remarked that performing at Albert Hall was “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Gibson remarked, “It is a very significant date. We wanted to celebrate the couple, as well as celebrate what has been a new beginning for us.”

She continued in the interview, “Whether Meghan and Harry want to spend their anniversary with us I don’t know, but it would be lovely to have them there. It is just down the road from Kensington Palace.”

Gibson also noted in an interview with Hello! that the arrangement of the song was changed 11 times before they found a balance that both Prince Harry and Markle could agree on. After several other requests for adjustment were made, the group went to Kensington Palace to meet Meghan and Harry face to face and finalize the arrangement.