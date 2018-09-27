Naomi Campbell Opens Up About Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, & Cardi B

Naomi Campbell has been giving her takes on today’s biggest stars, and needless to say, she is not impressed, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 48-year-old model was asked about Kendall Jenner becoming the industry’s highest paid model, as covered by the Inquisitr. Campbell paused and gave the host Cohen a disgusted stare for a few moments before saying, “next question.”

Campbell went on to talk about the fight between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B during Harper’s Bazaar‘s ICONS party, a major event during New York Fashion Week, as covered by the Inquisitr. Campbell said that she was not in attendance at the party, putting down the event with a cutting quip.

“It was called an ICON party, but there were no icons there,” said Campbell. “Kate [Moss] and I were at home on the couch watching TV.”

Campbell would go on to give greater detail of her thoughts on the altercation between the two rappers, explaining that she wasn’t impressed by either’s behavior.

“I was disappointed. I don’t want to see women of color fight,” said Campbell. “I don’t want to see women fight period. Not there, not that. It’s all music. There’s no division of music. Music’s for everybody, there’s no discrimination, so I felt very disappointed.”

Campbell’s interview wasn’t all negativity, as she had a lot of support for one up-and-coming model in particular. Campbell heaped praise on Kaia Gerber, the 17-year-old daughter of Campbell’s supermodel contemporary Cindy Crawford.

“She’s adorable. I’m very proud of Kaia,” said Campbell, who also revealed that Kaia calls her “Auntie.” “I’ve sat with her and her mother… we sat at the kitchen table and went through all the shows she should and shouldn’t do at the moment because she’s a baby, she’ll get to them. And she has followed everything. Very proud of her!”

A longtime veteran in the fashion industry, her honest and forthright appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen is a common occurrence for the supermodel who holds her tongue for no one but has a passion and knowledge of the modeling held by very few others. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Campbell spoke about her support for newer models and her willingness to step in and mentor the up-and-comers.

“I embrace newcomers,” she shared, “and I always will. If they want me to teach them how to walk, and I have the time, I’ll do it.”