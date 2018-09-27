Kim Zolciak-Biermann Accused Of Photoshopping Photo Of Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

Kim's being accused of trying to make her 4-year-old's nose smaller and her butt bigger.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is being accused of photoshopping a photo of her 4-year-old daughter Kaia to make her nose appear smaller and her booty appear bigger. Per Daily Mail, Kim was slammed on social media after she shared the snap on her account this week as many claimed it appeared to have been altered when compared to the one her older daughter Brielle posted to her Instagram Stories.

The site claimed that the snap Zolciak shared of Kaia was noticeably different to the one Brielle posted online, with many social media users claiming that the picture the Real Housewives star uploaded appeared more vivid while the little girl’s facial features and lower body were slightly changed.

The picture showed Kaia standing alongside her twin brother Kane while wearing a red gingham off-the-shoulder crop top with a matching scarf around her head and denim shorts.

Zolciak shared the photo of her children on her Instagram account on September 25 alongside the caption, “Have you ever seen a cuter duo @kaiabiermann @kanebiermann #29MinutesApart #KaiaWasBornFirst #My[heart] #TwinsRunOnMyMomsSide #MiniKimMiniKroy.”

Instagram user thegoodthebadandthefake then shared a side-by-side of the two different versions of the image, writing in the caption, “This is sick! Kim Zolciak Biermann -photoshopped her 4 year old daughter to make her butt look bigger and her nose to look smaller!”

Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak is accused of Photoshopping pictures of her FOUR-YEAR-OLD daughter for Instagram https://t.co/8ohgdvA1kp — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 26, 2018

Hollywood Life reported that the comments section of Kim’s upload was flooded with comments from fans who accused her of altering the original picture.

“Who photoshops a photo of a 4 year old to make their butt bigger and nose smaller?!” one fan commented on the photo according to the outlet. “Or is your skirting board naturally wavy? Why is the original of this ( Brielle’s ) photo completely different?”

Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t yet publicly responded to the rampant photoshop allegations, though she has been accused of altering photos of her children before.

Babe.net claimed back in 2016 that the reality star appeared to edit a photo of her now 16-year-old daughter Ariana when she was a child in another photo shared on Instagram. The site alleged that it appeared Zolciak had changed the snap to make her daughter’s lips appear larger.

Kris Connor / Getty Images

The latest controversy to surround the RHOA star comes just days after Kim opened about going under the knife as she shared her first post-surgery photo with fans after undergoing breast reduction surgery earlier this month.

Inquisitr reported that Zolciak shared a photo of herself in bed with bandages across her chest as she confirmed that she’d had surgery to reduce the size of her breasts. She also told her followers that she’s now enjoying a little bit of downtime while recovering from the surgery in Miami, Florida.