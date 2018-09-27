Princess Diana Described Sex Life With Prince Charles As ‘Very Odd,’ Per ‘The Sun’

Details have emerged about the sex life between Princess Diana and Prince Charles with the Princess of Wales describing their intimacy as “very odd,” according to reports from The Sun. The information has come to light through Diana’s speech coach Peter Settelen, who said that Diana spoke frankly with him during sessions he held with her between 1992 and 1993.

When Settelen and Diana began holding the sessions, the princess had been married to Charles for 12 years, according to The Sun’s reporting.

“Well, there was [sex]. There was. There was. But it was odd, very odd,” said Diana, according to reports. “But it was there then it fizzled out about seven years ago, six years ago, well seven, because Harry was eight.”

Diana had revealed that in the early days of their marriage the couple was quite intimate, but even back then, she and Charles would only have sex once every few weeks.

“Instinct told me, it was just so odd,” said Diana as she described her situation with Charles. “I don’t know there was no requirement for it from his case. Sort of once every three weeks and I kept thinking. And then I followed a pattern, he used to see his lady once every three weeks before we got married.”

Central Press / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Diana also revealed to Settelen that she was aware that Charles had been carrying out an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. She realized that Charles was deceiving her when she discovered an unopened package, which was a gift that Charles had purchased for Bowles. As she found out just before Charles left the United Kingdom for a five-week tour abroad, there were many photos taken of Diana crying as she watched Charles board his plane, which she explained was due to the discovery.

“You may recall seeing a picture of me sobbing in a red coat when he went off on his airplane,” Diana explained. “That had nothing to do with him going. The most awful thing had happened before he went. I was in his study talking to him about his trip. The telephone rang, it was Camilla. Just before he was going for five weeks. So I thought, ‘Shall I be nice or shall I just sit here?’ So I thought I’d be nice, so I left them to it and it just broke my heart.”

Diana and Charles would later go on to divorce in 1996.