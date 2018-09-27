Michael Avenatti’s Sick Burn Of Don Jr. Is Lighting Up The Internet: ‘You Should Leave This To The Adults’

When Donald Trump Jr. expressed doubts over Julie Swetnick's allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the lawyer told him 'to go back to playing.'

Michael Avenatti’s sick burn via Twitter of Donald Trump Jr. is lighting up the internet.

The lawyer, who first came to public limelight for representing adult star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump, is now representing Julie Swetnick after the Washington, D.C. resident leveled serious allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Swetnick has claimed that Kavanaugh and his close friend Mark Judge were involved in targeting girls for “gang rapes” by drugging them while in high school, per the Inquisitr, and Avenatti has issued an open challenge to anyone trying to doubt the credibility of his client to prove her wrong.

Donald Trump Jr., trying to defend Kavanaugh, doubted Swetnick’s credibility by quoting GOP Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter. Using the same argument his father has previously done, Don Jr. asked why would anyone report such serious allegations now and not when they actually took place. He addressed Avenatti as the “porn lawyer,” an obvious dig at the fact that he represented Daniels.

“I think He makes a solid point here. Sen. Graham on newest porn lawyer allegation: ‘I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it.'”

But Avenatti, who seems to have gotten under the skin of Donald Trump with this latest allegation against his Supreme Court pick, was not going to let Don Jr. get away. Responding to this thread on Twitter, Avenatti told Trump Jr. to “go back to playing” and leave it “to the adults” to figure out what was happening.

“You haven’t been paying attention. Your dad is the man who had unprotected sex with my ‘porn star’ client when your brother was 4 mos. old and your step mom was at home. How many other ‘porn stars’ has he slept with? You should leave this to the adults and go back to playing.”

Screenshot / Twitter

Avenatti’s response drew such a massive response on Twitter that it easily eclipsed Don Jr.’s original tweet. While the original tweet had received nearly 32,000 likes, Avenatti’s sick burn got nearly double the number of likes, with nearly 60,000 likes at the time of writing.

Don Jr. is not the only one taking shots at Avenatti in light of the new allegations against Kavanaugh. Donald Trump called him a “third-rate” lawyer and a “low life” for representing Swetnick, to which Avenatti replied on Twitter by saying that he was “thoroughly enjoying living in your head rent-free, Donald Trump.”