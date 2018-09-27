Tyler Crispen Says He Is Surprised America Likes Him After ‘Big Brother’ Gameplay

The Hilton Head lifeguard says his America's Favorite Player win was 'one of the best moments' of his life.

Big Brother star Tyler Crispen just missed winning the Season 20 $500,000 grand prize, but he walked away from the show a much richer man. The Hilton Head lifeguard lost the CBS reality competition to Kaycee Clark in a vote of 5-4, landing in second place with a much smaller $50,000 prize. But in a surprising twist, Crispen also won the coveted America’s Favorite Houseguest title and ended up getting an extra $25,000.

According to Cartermatt, during CBS’s backyard interview with Celebrity Big Brother stars Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur, Crispen admitted that he was most shocked by his America’s Favorite Player win because he assumed that America didn’t like him after his dealmaking Big Brother game.

“There was always something in my head, a negative energy, that was saying that America didn’t like me and my gameplay. I tried to play the best game I could possibly play. It was one of the best moments of my life. I’m so happy for Kaycee, but for me winning America’s Favorite is the best moment of my life.”

Some of Crispen’s questionable Big Brother gameplay included making multiple Final 2 deals and keeping his showmance, Angela Rummans, in the dark about his F2 deal with Clark. In his backyard interview, Crispen admitted he was nervous about seeing Angela at the live Big Brother finale after keeping such a big secret from her.

“I was the most nervous to see Angela because I did not tell her about the final two with Kaycee. It tore me apart knowing that Kaycee was going to pick me.”

Johnny Vy / CBS

Angela Rummans reportedly chimed in and admitted that while she stewed about Tyler’s secret for one day, she then got over it. During the jury roundtable, Rummans petitioned for Crispen to be crowned the Big Brother winner, but not all of her fellow jurors agreed.

The lovebirds now plan to move in together on the West Coast, so it looks like Crispen won at the love game, too.

And lest America thinks Tyler Crispen would have stabbed Kaycee Clark in the back had he won that final Head of Household comp, think again. While he would have easily won the Big Brother grand prize against third-place finisher JC Mounduix, Crispen confirmed that had he won the final HOH, he would have brought Kaycee Clark to the Final 2 with him and not JC. Crispen described Clark as someone with “good vibes” and “a positive spirit,” and he said she is happy that she won Big Brother.

Big Brother returns to CBS for a celebrity edition this winter.