Childish Gambino Postpones ‘This Is America’ Tour After Foot Injury

Childish Gambino is postponing his widely anticipated “This Is America” tour after a foot injury sustained on September 23 in Dallas, TX.

The Grammy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-winning rapper/actor, who is also known as Donald Glover, has rescheduled the remainder of his North American tour, as announced by Live Nation to USA Today.

“Under doctors’ orders, Childish Gambino has postponed his remaining ‘This Is America Tour’ dates until later this year due to an injury,” Live Nation said in a statement to the news outlet.

Live Nation did not specifically state that Glover broke his foot. TMZ reported they learned the nature of the singer’s injury from a source close to the actor/singer/producer.

The injury forced the singer to cut his set short.

Fam Rothstein of Wolf + Rothstein, a partner with Live Nation as producers of the tour, assured fans on Twitter September 25 that the shows are just “postponed, not canceled.”

The post noted, “My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over.”

Due to the injury, Gambino has been forced to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

USA Today reported that the singer will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

Glover kicked off his tour in early September in Atlanta.

Atlanta is the name of the Emmy award-winning TV series he created and stars in on FX.

It was also during the first dates of the tour that Glover announced this would be his last tour as Childish Gambino. He had already noted in 2017 that he would be retiring his stage name.

Variety reported that Glover, as Gambino, premiered three new songs on the tour in addition to the four he released earlier in the year. An album is expected sometime in the coming weeks, although no definitive announcement has been made as of yet.

USA Today reported that the following are the rescheduled dates for the tour. See below.

If you hold a ticket to one of the canceled events, please contact the venue for more information.

Dec. 2

Nashville, Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 4

Denver: Pepsi Center

Dec. 7

Vancouver, British Columbia: Rogers Arena

Dec. 11

Oakland, California: Oracle Arena

Dec. 12

San Jose, California: SAP Center

Dec. 15

Dec. 16

Los Angeles: The Forum (rescheduled from Sept. 26)

Dec. 17

Los Angeles: The Forum (rescheduled from Oct. 3)

