Eric Decker Responds To Allegations He Cheated On Wife Jessie James Decker

NFL star Eric Decker is responding to allegations suggesting he’d supposedly cheated on his wife of five years, singer Jessie James Decker. Entertainment Tonight reports that Decker hit back at the speculation on Twitter on September 26, shutting down a social media user who claimed he’d allegedly been spotted out and about with women that weren’t his wife.

According to the site, Eric hit back after the Twitter user claimed to have friends who had seen the football player out with other women.

The tweet, which has since been deleted by the social media user, read, “I know people who are friends of the girls he’s hooked up with/have seen him in the clubs with girls who are not Jessie.”

Eric, who Inquisitr reported announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post last month, then hit back with a message of his own, firmly denying the seemingly unfounded claims that he’s been anything but faithful to Jessie.

“Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club House! (That’s a kids TV show for the non-parents),” Decker responded in a tweet posted on September 26.

He then told the Twitter user to “make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts” alongside a thumbs up emoji.

Eric and Jessie married back in 2013 and have three children together.

The couple are parents to 4-year-old Vivianne, 3-year-old Eric, and their new son, 5-month-old Forrest, who was born in April. The duo have also shared much of their life together with fans on their E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, which has aired three seasons on the network.

The infidelity allegations came mere days after Decker posted an adorable photo of herself and her immediate family on her Instagram page, uploading a very sweet photo of herself and Eric with their children during a fun trip to the beach.

The cute family snap showed the couple looking pretty loved up as they posed with their three children, while the “Almost Over You” singer revealed in the caption that she considers being a wife and a mom as being her “purpose”.

“My whole purpose in life #mifamilia,” Jessie captioned the sweet family photo.

Jessie also gushed over her husband of five years following his announcement in August that he would be leaving the NFL.

Sharing a photo of the two together in 2011 on her Instagram page, she told her man in the caption that she “can’t wait to share the next adventure with you babe” while adding that she was looking forward to “the amazing things you will do in the future!”

“I love you so much my lover!!!” the country star added.