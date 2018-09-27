‘Big Brother 20’s’ Bayleigh Dayton Stunned By Swaggy C’s Proposal On Live Finale

The couple only spent 23 days together before they got engaged on the 'Big Brother' season 20 finale.

Big Brother met The Bachelor in the season 20 finale. While players are always told to “expect the unexpected,” Bayleigh Dayton never expected to leave the CBS reality show as an engaged woman. But during the live finale, Dayton’s Big Brother boyfriend, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, shocked everyone when he popped the question.

In an emotional spiel, Swaggy C, a Connecticut day trader who only knew his future fiancée for 23 days before he was evicted from the Big Brother house, recounted how he has been spending time with Bayleigh’s family while she has been sequestered in the Big Brother jury.

“There’s been a lot of stuff that’s been going on in the real world that you haven’t known – that I went to your parents’ wedding anniversary, I’ve spent a lot of time with them. I play golf with your dad every single weekend. There’s a lot of stuff that I want to tell you,” Williams said to Dayton before getting down on one knee and presenting her with a ring, per Us Weekly.

“Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you loved me and wanted to be with me forever made me realize that ‘girlfriend’ wasn’t enough, honestly. I don’t care about any other girl in the world. I want you and only you. I don’t really know what my future holds but I do know I want you in it.”

Bayleigh responded with a “yes” as Swaggy proposed marriage.

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C William only spent 23 days together in the Big Brother house and were separated for 76 days before their reunion. After the live finale, Williams told Entertainment Tonight he came up with the idea for the finale night proposal just four days earlier.

“I had the ring two weeks ago, but I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it later, like, for Christmas,'” Williams told ET. “So I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna do it now.'”

Dayton, a flight attendant from Atlanta, told ET she was shocked by Swaggy’s proposal.

“On a scale of one to 10, maybe a 25? I was completely blindsided. I never thought that that was even going [to happen] and you can’t make assumptions like that. I didn’t even need to see the ring! As soon as he got on his knee I was like, ‘Oh my God, yes! Please!’ But that’s like, aggressive, so I had to keep it together, you know? Just for a second.”

Now that they’re engaged, the couple has already made plans to move to Los Angeles.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh aren’t the first Big Brother engagement this year. Earlier this season, Big Brother 18‘s Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel got engaged in the house when they turned up to host a competition. And on season 16, alum Jeff Schroeder popped the question to season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd when they visited the house.

Bayleigh and Swaggy aren’t the first finale proposal either. Way back in season 2, Mike “Boogie” Malin proposed to Krista Stegall, but they split a few months after they exited the Big Brother house.

You can see Swaggy C Williams’ proposal to Bayleigh Dayton below.