Tiny Harris Flaunts Her Serious Curves In A Cut Out Leopard Print Swimsuit With Husband T.I.

Tiny cuddled up to T.I. in a seriously skimpy swimsuit.

Xscape singer and reality star Tiny Harris is showing off her serious curves in a plunging leopard print swimsuit. The star took to Instagram this week to show off some serious skin as she took a dip in the pool, flaunting her assets in a skimpy animal print one-piece as she hit the water with husband T.I., also known as TIP.

Tiny, whose real name is Tameka Cottle, shared the new photos with her man as he celebrated his 38th birthday on September 25.

The sultry photos showed the formerly estranged couple, who married back in 2010 but first started dating in 2000, cuddling up in the water as Harris even shimmied towards her man as she posted a number of short clips alongside her photos.

“New memories to go along with 18 yrs of old memories!” Tiny captioned her first set of uploads showing her rocking her bikini body. “You already know what’s up with me so I’ll #SayLess Happy 38th birthday to My personal Sex Symbol @troubleman31 Mr. Harris…”

Tiny then signed off her post by adding, “MajorLove frm THE ONE & ONLY Mrs. H.”

Tiny also opted to share some solo swimsuit snaps without TIP as she showed off her tiny waist while taking a dip in the pool during what appeared to be a romantic vacation with her husband.

Sharing two snaps on her own in her leopard print swimsuit, Harris admitted in the caption of the Instagram uploads that she was her man’s “best gift” after their marriage troubles over the past close to two years.

Tiny told her Instagram followers, which number more than 5 million, “When it’s his birthday & you’re the best gift! #MrsHarrisVibes.”

The latest swimsuit snaps shared by Tiny appear to confirm that she and TIP are officially back on track and working on their marriage. Harris initially filed for divorce from the rapper back in December 2016. People confirmed the filing, despite TIP claiming mere months earlier that they were not heading for a split.

Their ups and downs were well-documented on their family reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, with Inquisitr reporting last year that the VH1 reality show cameras were filming as the couple decided to call time on their marriage.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Speaking on the show, TIP claimed that “a part of me is happy to close this chapter, simply because I feel we outgrew each other” before he then claimed that they had both grown in different directions over the course of their marriage as they decided to go their separate ways.

However, Harris then delayed the divorce proceedings with a leave of absence in early 2018, before Bossip reported back in May that she put their split on hold once again with yet another leave of absence in order to take more time together to talk through their relationship.