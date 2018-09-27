Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Take Their Wine To-Go As They Head To A Private Party

Supermodel best friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were spotted leaving the George V Hotel in Paris on their way to a private party at the American embassy, reported People. They each had a glass of white wine in hand.

Jenner wore an off-the-shoulder, long, slinky red dress with a flared skirt that showed off her flawless skin and lean figure paired with golden high heels. Her hair was parted down the middle to go with her light covering of face makeup. Hadid wore a light-red, long-sleeved collared dress buttoned up to her neck with a colorful pattern along the collar. Her hair was worn down in loose waves and she accessorized with hoop earrings and an orange bag.

While the two models were noticed for the wine glasses they carried in their hands, they weren’t the first celebrities to take their wine to-go. Singer Rihanna has been seen on various occasions toting along a wine glass. People reports that the first time the “Diamonds” singer was spotted taking her wine glass to-go was in Santa Monica, California, in 2015 when she carried her glass of red wine from the restaurant to the car. She was seen again in 2016 carrying a glass of white wine in Prague.

The models attended Milan Fashion Week 2018 this past week where they crushed the runway with dazzling fashions. Jenner took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with the Hadid sisters — Bella and Gigi — after they arrived home. The three are pictured outside of the plane striking celebratory poses. The caption reads, “bye Milano! thank you for the safe travels.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also made headlines this week after she was photographed during Milan Fashion Week with a large hickey on her neck, reported Elle. Coincidentally, fellow model and Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid was also seen during Fashion Week with a hickey on his neck, prompting rumors that they are dating.

The two have been seen publicly making out in the past. In June, Kardashian and Hadid were seen sharing a kiss at a CFDA Awards after-party in New York and earlier this month, they were seen at a Cipriani Downtown party in Soho where they were reportedly making out.

A source told Page Six that at the Cipriani Downtown party, “Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time. They didn’t give a damn who saw them.”

Jenner is this year’s highest-paid model, pushing Gisele Bündchen into second place. Forbes estimates that she brings in $22 million a year, according to Page Six.