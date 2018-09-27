Nicki Minaj & Lewis Hamilton Fuel Romance Rumors With Instagram Snap

Nicki Minaj and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton have sparked rumors of a potential relationship between them in recent weeks as the pair have been seen getting cozy on numerous occasions.

This comes not long after the rapper confirmed on an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is seeing someone new, although she did not confirm the identity of her suitor.

Just a few days ago, there were confirmed sightings of Minaj and Hamilton together in Dubai, as the Inquisitr reported. The two were spotted climbing off an elevator together, and the rumor mill quickly kicked into overdrive that there may be more going on between them than a simple friendship.

The pair has only stirred the pot by each posting Instagram photos together on an ATV in the deserts around Dubai.

Minaj captioned her photo, “Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on. #Versace.”

While the rapper was wearing a low-cut Versace shirt that showed off her ample cleavage, Hamilton had on a bright yellow t-shirt and a black and white scarf around his neck. They wore matching dark orange helmets for their ride, and Hamilton was in the driver’s seat, with Minaj presumably holding onto him while they drove. The background of the shot showed the vast desert landscape.

Hamilton’s photo showed Minaj in the driver’s seat with him standing up on the back of the ATV behind her as they parked on the peak of a dune, both flipping the camera off as she seemingly leaned back against him.

The pair were recently spotted together at the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts during New York Fashion Week, where they posed for a photo together. While Hamilton wrapped his arm around Minaj’s waist, she rested her one hand on his chest for one photo and seemingly tugged at his cardigan in another.

Neither Hamilton nor Minaj has made any statements about or comments on the rumors that have been swirling around them recently. The only concrete thing anyone knows is that Minaj admitted to DeGeneres she was seeing two different men back in August, one much newer than the other. At the time, she insisted she was “just chilling in terms of their relationship status.”

“Well, there was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit. And then…” she said to DeGeneres. “And then there’s a newer… yeah, fairly new. He’s been around for a couple wigs. But I don’t have a boy.”