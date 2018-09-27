Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates National Daughters Day With Adorable Instagram Snap

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate National Daughters Day. Albeit a day late, Baldwin didn’t miss the opportunity to dedicate a special message to Carmen Gabriela, her only daughter and “soulmate.”

The 34-year-old mother of four shared a photo of herself lying on a bed next to an infant Carmen sound asleep. Both mama and daughter are wearing pajamas and have their mouth slightly open as they enjoy much-needed shut-eye. The bedside lamp closest to Carmen, who is still a baby in the snap, is turned on, adding a soothing golden hue to the photo. Baby Carmen, who is now 5, has her little right arm stretched out to the side, touching her mother.

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday to my soulmate and sleep twin #CarmenGabriela…as your mother, my advice to you is: never let anyone tell you that you sleep ugly…we are stunning and glamorous as we mouth open sleep drool,” she captioned the photo.

Fans of the fitness expert were quick to comment on the sweetest of the throwback photo, which garnered nearly 15,000 likes and 150 comments.

“I love how she is touching you! My girls do the same, even at 11 and 9.5, they find me…girls need their mamas!!! You are doing a great job,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “This looks like Heaven. You both look so completely warm, content, comfy and restful.”

Baldwin has attracted a following on her Instagram page thanks to her fitness videos and for being “real” about motherhood and other women-related issues. Fans often ask her tips about pregnancy and staying fit as a mother. As the Daily Mail noted, Baldwin gave birth to her fourth child with actor Alec Baldwin, Romeo Alejandro David, just four months ago, but the celebrity yoga instructor has already bounced back to her pre-pregnancy body.

In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine this week, Baldwin said she was able to bounce back so quickly because she was fit before and stayed fit during her pregnancy, adding that it’s important not to be afraid of your body when you’re pregnant. She also said that being active doesn’t have to mean hitting the gym every day.

“I’m very active with my kids, so even if I don’t go to the gym, I’m lifting them in and out of the tub and out of their high chairs,” she told the magazine. “Or one day, my workout might be that I walk a lot.”