The Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Halle Berry On Instagram

Halle Berry proves that age is just a number as she posts photo after photo of her sculpted, fit body on Instagram. The 52-year-old actress is a huge fan of fitness and often posts fitness and diet tips for her fans. Just this week, People reported that Berry wrote in an Instagram post how much she loves cardio workouts and even added that one of the best benefits is increased sexual arousal.

“For me, cardio is an essential part of my workout, and I believe that my fitness regime is not complete without it!” Berry wrote. “Cardio and heart health can go hand-in-hand; it efficiently pumps blood through the body, balancing your blood pressure and resting heart rate…My personal favorite,” she continued, “increased sexual arousal in women. So ladies…get to running, get to jumping…let’s go!”

Here are Halle Berry’s top 10 sexiest photos on Instagram.

1. Wet n’ Wild

“Lazy Sunday.”

2. Starfish Style

“It’s #FitnessFriday and today we talk about the importance of trying something new. Many of us get stuck in our fitness routines and do the same circuits over and over each week. We do the same exercises for legs, the same for upper body, the same for abs and so on and then we wonder why we don’t see any real change in our body. Well, here is the answer. You have to shock your system and offer your body new exercises that it can respond to. Recently, I started doing #handstands with #donkeykicks and I noticed my upper body got stronger and more defined.”

3. Topless in the Pool

“Hot summer night vibes”

4. Beach Day

“Hot af today. All I can do.”

5. Topless Tutu

“In support of all people having their individual right to BE…I will BE by my pool in my rainbow tutu as much as I can this month!”

6. Pregnancy Photo Shoot

“My dear friend @CliffWatts captured this image 10 years ago before I knew the real joy of motherhood. When you know, YOU KNOW and thank God I know! #HappyMothersDay to all the phenomenal women who KNOW!”

7. Sculpted Tummy

“For me, having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it’s more about FEELING good in your body! No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that’s the win!”

8. Topless Headstand

“Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone!”

9. Barely Dressed

“Issa work day…LILAC you mean it!”

10. No Fear