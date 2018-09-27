Here's how to watch a live stream of the dramatic hearing with testimony from Brett Kavanaugh, and his sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the first woman to publicly accuse him of a sexual assault, Palo Alto University psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, will each face the Senate Judiciary Committee to tell their stories under oath, in sworn testimony, as The Washington Post reports. The hearing will live stream on a number of news sites, but the stream can also be viewed on this page, below.

The hearing, according to CBS News, will begin with remarks from the Republican Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, and the ranking Democrat on the committee, Dianne Feinstein — both of whom are 85 years old. After the two senators finish speaking, Ford is scheduled to take the witness stand under oath.

Ford will be allowed to deliver her own opening remarks, with no time limit on those remarks. Blasey Ford released a copy of her prepared opening remarks earlier on Wednesday, according to ABC News, and the statement contains new details about the alleged attack on her by Kavanaugh the the two were students at elite, private high schools in the suburban Washington D.C. area of Maryland.

To watch a live stream of the historic hearing with Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in the video below, courtesy of PBS News Hour. The hearing is expected to get underway at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific.

In her statement, Blasey Ford says that when she was 14 and 15 years old, hr group of friends “intersected with Brett (Kavanaugh) and his friends for a short period of time…. In the summer of 1982, like most summers, I spent almost every day at the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland swimming and practicing diving.”

After one day of swimming, Blasey Ford attended a spontaneous gathering “at a house in the Chevy Chase/Bethesda area.” During that gathering, Kavanaugh attacked her, with his friend Mark Judge as an accomplice.

“Early in the evening, I went up a narrow set of stairs leading from the living room to a second floor to use the bathroom. When I got to the top of the stairs, I was pushed from behind into a bedroom. I couldn’t see who pushed me. Brett and Mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them,” she says in her statement.

During the attack, Kavanaugh “put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”

Other outlets for the live stream of the hearing with Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh include CNN GO, and C-Span. PBS News Hour will also live stream the hearing on Facebook.