Bella Hadid Wears Sexy & Sheer Corset-Style Dress

Bella Hadid is one busy lady. From New York Fashion Week to Paris Fashion Week, the model has been repping some of the most luxurious brands out there. And on Tuesday night, she stepped out in a chic and sexy outfit that had heads turning. The dress resembled a corset at the top, with a sheer portion that showed off her abs. It was also super short, with a silver zipper going down the middle. Bella wore some shiny black heels and layered necklaces. Her make-up was also on point, as she sported a strong cat-eye with purple accents and some dark red lipstick. Hadid accessorized with a leopard-print handbag, and also wore a shawl on-and-off during the night, detailed the Daily Mail.

The model also showed off her outfit and gave fans a glimpse into her night on her Instagram. Bella shared a video clip and some fun snaps from throughout the evening. She gave tons of shoutouts in the captions, saying the following.

“Last Night!! Family!! @chromeheartsofficial dj set by my big brother @virgilabloh beautiful planning @laurielynnstark major performance by my Betty @jessejostark I love u guys thank you @richardstarkchromehearts too if you ever check your Instagram”

Bella’s outfit was a hit with her fans, with tons of people letting her know how beautiful she looked. Someone said, “Bella look like out of this world,” while someone else said, “You look so perfect.”

Hadid also loved her eye makeup as she posted two selfies that night. One was a video clip of someone finishing up her makeup and hair, another was a close-up of her face from her fun night out. The portrait photo shows more details of the makeup, which includes some silver and jet-black eyeliner, as well as a ton of peach-colored blush. The model also wore some thin, silver hoop earrings.

In an interview, Bella explained her love of makeup, described Vogue.

“Every time I have hair and make-up done I come with different inspirations. I have hundreds of pictures saved on my phone, from the ’40s to the ’90s. Old-school celebrities but also people I see in random photos from the ’70s peace protests and things like that”

In other news, the model’s Instagram has been on fire lately, with Bella sharing tons of pictures of herself sporting many different outfits. She’s worn a ton of amazing outfits thanks to fashion week, which has included a boho-chic sweater from Missoni to a glitzy silver top-and-bottom ensemble from Roberto Cavalli.