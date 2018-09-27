Sol Perez, Argentina’s ‘Sexiest Weather Girl,’ Dons Just A Thong Bikini Bottom In The Shower

Sol Perez is famous for not just being a weather girl in Argentina, but also for her revealing photos on Instagram. In a recent post, Sol stripped down just to her thong bikini bottom and took a picture of herself taking a shower. The shower doors were clear, giving fans quite the view. Her back was faced towards the camera, as she looked down towards her right foot. She captioned the photo in Spanish, which roughly translates to “The red [heart emoji] tonight.” Sol was likely referring to her red bikini bottom, and also tagged a company called Samsara VIPs.

Since then, Sol’s also posted some bikini snaps. In a series of two photos and one video, she showed off her body in a tiny hot pink bikini with a thong bottom. She was poolside somewhere, enjoying the beautiful day.

Perez doesn’t take her appearances lightly, either. According to the Mirror, she insured her behind for around $100,000 against “all risks.” And her fans would also agree that her appearance is no joke, as she has around 3.4 million fans on Instagram. And apparently, her presence on TV has even made “men late for work.” That could just be a wive’s tale, but it’s not too crazy to imagine.

In February, Sol said that she purposefully gained 10 kilograms through a fitness and weightlifting regime. She’s also shared some photos of herself in the gym to prove it. Just six days ago, she flaunted her figure in a super small pair of denim shorts and a neon-yellow crop top. In one picture, she sat on a bench, tugging at her shorts. In another, she showed off her abs. And in a third, she actually went topless. Sol managed to censor the photo by placing a climbing rope strategically, but the photo left very little to the imagination.

Sol’s not the only weather girl known for her extremely good looks. In fact, there’s another weather girl named Yanet Garcia, who was called “The Hottest Weather Girl on the Planet” in 2016, according to CBS Detroit. Garcia has over 7.5 million followers, and her Instagram is filled with not just sexy posts, but also of her doing some serious weightlifting in the gym. In the past, she was accused of plastic surgery on her derriere, but those rumors were quashed by TMZ. Garcia said that the rumors were due to camera angles, not because she got surgery. She also added that if her derriere really is bigger, it’s because she’s been exercising.