Jenna Cooper Says She Has ‘Forensic Evidence’ She Didn’t Cheat On Jordan Kimball

The Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball saga rages on, as Jenna reportedly has some new “forensic evidence” that will prove her innocence. Cooper’s latest Instagram post shows a photo of the back of her phone with a clear-and-gold phone case, which is plugged into a laptop or computer. The second photo shows a screen of a program called iOS Advanced Logical, with it showing a “100%” status bar in a window called “Extraction in progress.” And while fans will still need to wait to learn what the exactly forensic evidence was, people are getting into more heated debates in the comments section.

Jenna captioned the photo with a very long message, starting with this.

“The results from the forensic analysis are in, and I feel compelled to share them with Jordan before anyone else.”

It’s unclear whether Jenna has already shared these results with Jordan by now. Cooper went on to deny all of the cheating allegations again, and wraps up the message saying the following.

“I am standing up for myself and any woman who has ever been mistreated, overpowered, sexualized, or made to feel unworthy of sharing her story. I have God and the truth on my side, and in the end that’s all I need. I will not be silenced.”

Meanwhile, fans are going crazy in the comments section, with people throwing out all sorts of theories.

For example, one fan wondered this.

“Doesn’t ANYONE think Jordan was in on the fake texts as a reason to break up with Jenna and get all this love and sympathy? It’s just all very bizarre how he was so quick to dump her over screenshots from friggin REALITY STEVE who is the King Sh*t Stirrer of bachelor nation. Anyone?!”

On the other hand, Jenna’s biggest fans encouraged her to keep her head up high during the trials and tribulations. Others still believe that she’s lying about the texts being fake, and told her to just admit to what she did.

If Jenna is really able to prove her innocence, that would be pretty significant for Jordan. Many of Jenna’s fans are criticizing Kimball’s quick departure from their relationship, saying that he ought to have stuck by her side through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, Reality Steve hasn’t written anything about Jenna in his recent blog posts. The most recent mention of Cooper was when he told her to “bring it” with whatever legal action she wanted to pursue.

A peek at Jordan’s Instagram mainly shows him documenting his latest modeling gigs, as well as an Insta story promoting a brand, with no mention of Jenna whatsoever.