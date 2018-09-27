Scott Disick Shows Off New Haircut While Car Shopping With Kim Kardashian

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian stepped out together in Calabasas on Wednesday. The pair were seen shopping together as Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras filmed the entire thing.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick wore dark pants, a gray crew neck sweatshirt, and black sneakers for the outing. He also had noticeably shorter hair.

Disick, who is the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, had been wearing his hair long for months, and usually in a slicked-back style that would fall past his neck. However, this week, Scott had his hair buzzed short and had even trimmed his once-bushy beard for a more clean-cut look.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian donned an all-black ensemble, rocking a pair of black sweats, a long-sleeved black turtleneck shirt, and white boots. She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. She also wore dark sunglasses to complete her look.

Scott and Kim were seemingly car shopping during their day out in Calabasas and reportedly checked out a red Mercedes Benz G-Wagon together as cameras rolled on the event.

As many fans know, although Scott and Kourtney are no longer together, Disick, who shares three children with Kardashian, is still very much considered a part of her famous family and often spends time with her mother and sisters.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie. Although his relationship caused some tension with Kourtney Kardashian in the past, sources tell People Magazine that everything is fine between them now and that Kourt and her whole family really like Sofia and believe she’s been a good influence on Scott.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” an insider revealed of Disick and Richie’s relationship.

Kardashian is said to also be thankful that Richie is there to help Disick when he is spending time with their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the source stated.