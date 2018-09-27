Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt Wears Black Bra & Sheer Top

Martha Hunt shared some new photos on Instagram today, and her fans totally loved them. In the pictures, Martha posed in a sheer, black top with what looks like white beading. She only wore a black bra underneath, which made for a chic yet revealing outfit. She paired the top with a matching polka-dot skirt, cinched together with a slim, black belt. Martha wore her hair down, as she had some dark eye makeup and matching lipstick. One photo showed off her entire outfit, as another was a close-up portrait shot. Hunt captioned the portrait photo, “Sweeerve! 60’s dream glam by @georgisandev x @teddicranfordhair.” Fans said, “Goals omg!” as another said, “Stunning, beautiful eyes.”

The model captioned the other photo “@voguespain x @j_mcd,” and fans let her know that “This outfit is everything,” as well as another that made the bold claim that “Again, @marthahunt is the queen of the @victoriassecret Angels.”

Recently, Martha was spotted at a music festival in Barcelona, reported the Daily Mail. The festival was hosted by W Hotels, and was called the “Wake Up Call.” She attended with model Romee Strijd. Although Hunt was seen wearing only a bikini and robe earlier in the day, she changed into a sophisticated tan outfit for the evening.

The outfit included a tan crop tank, some tight mid-calf shorts, and a jacket. Later on, Martha was spotted in an all-gold ensemble with her hair in a high, messy bun. The dress had a huge plunge neckline, and she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

Also yesterday, the model posted an adorable photo with her dog, saying, “Happy birthday my precious baby Bear! After 7 years we still laugh at the same jokes.” In the black-and-white picture, Martha wore a small bikini as she laughed at something. She’s on her knees in the sand, as her dog sat next to her.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel will be walking the runway during this year’s Secret Fall Collection debut. Although she wasn’t able to share the details of the much-anticipated event, this is what Martha had to say about it, according to AOL.

“I’m most excited about the performers…which I can’t really talk about. The performance really sets the tone for the mood of the show and I love interacting with them on the stage and them giving me attitude when I’m on the runway.”

We’ll have to wait and see who the performers will be. In the past, VS shows have taken place in other huge cities like Paris and Shanghai.