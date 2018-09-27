During an interview, John revealed fans would send him death threats over Noel leaving the show.

Shameless, an adaption of a British comedy under the same name, kicked off its debut on January 9, 2011, on Showtime. After the HBO network declined taking the adaption on, Shameless became one of the first series ordered by David Nevins when he joined the Showtime network back in 2010.

As those who have followed the series since it kicked off seven years ago know, the cast has seen a lot of very upsetting exits over the years including:

Isidora Goreshter as Svetlana

Joan Cusack as Sheila Jackson

Chloe Webb as Monica Gallagher

Monica Gallagher as Mandy Milkovich

Justin Chatwin as Steve (as well as several other names as the series progressed)

Coined by fans as one of the most upsetting exits of the entire series, however, was Mickey Milkovich played by Noel Fisher.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter as showrunner John Wells and William H. Macy discussed the exit of Emmy Rossum this season, the duo were asked which cast member they would like to see return to the series the most.

Both Macy and Wells agreed Noel was the cast member they wanted to return the most because fans were very unhappy with his exit from the show.

“Noel Fisher,” Macy answered. “John got death threats when Noel left. People loved Mickey and Ian together.”

Wells added in agreement, “I was tempted to give everybody Noel’s home phone number so they could call him and say, ‘Why aren’t you coming back?!’ instead of threatening me all the time.”

As those who have followed the Showtime series know, Noel’s character exited the story line when he went to prison in Season 6. Fisher’s character came back into the series in Season 7 when he broke out of prison and reached out to Ian.

Speaking to TV Guide, Noel revealed that bringing his character back in Season 7 to say goodbye a second time as he fled to Mexico was a great decision as it allowed for a “much more fleshed out goodbye” that many fans believed the Gallavich relationship deserved.

'Shameless' Favorite Noel Fisher on Hope for Mickey and Ian https://t.co/iMnIrf7o1B — さかみち (@oforocean) September 18, 2018

The big question most fans of the series have is simple: was fleeing to Mexico really the end of Gallavich or would Mickey return to Ian once more? TV Guide dug a little deeper during the interview pointing out that the exit of Noel’s character left the Gallavich fate really “open-ended” and questioned if Fisher would ever return.

“He broke out of prison, so he can definitely find his way into [the country]. He can 007 his way into wherever he feels like. I don’t know what the future holds.”

While Fisher made it clear he really wasn’t sure what the future of Ian and Mickey’s fate might be as the Shameless story line progressed, he didn’t completely shut down the possibility of a reunion between the duo at some point in time in the future.

10 Reasons We Need to See Noel Fisher AKA “Mickey” on Shameless Again https://t.co/u0I01YlCAg via @TVOvermind pic.twitter.com/4Az298LuEP — Shameless News (@ShamelessNews) September 16, 2018

Tune in for the 100th episode of Shameless this Sunday only on Showtime.