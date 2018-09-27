NFL Week 4 Picks & Odds For Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans

Fans are making their NFL Week 4 picks, and Sunday brings us the Indianapolis Colts facing the Houston Texans. The NFL expert picks are close in this one, as the 0-3 Houston Texans will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the 1-2 Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South divisional game. The game will air live on CBS at 1 p.m. EST. The Colts beat the Texans in both meetings last season, and they did so without Andrew Luck. Indy and Houston have played each other a total of 32 times in NFL history, and the Colts lead the series 25-7.

A Giant Goose Egg Has Texans Searching For Footing

For the third time this young NFL season, the Texans take to the road and will try to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2008, as the Houston Chronicle documented. In Week 3, Houston lost to the New York Giants 27-22. Quarterback Deshaun Watson played solidly last week, as he completed 24 of his 40 tosses that produced 385 yards for two touchdowns and one interception. Many NFL experts feel that it’s only a matter of time that the Texans start putting up some impressive points as Watson becomes more comfortable as the signal caller, but that may take a few more games.

Last week, Will Fuller led the receivers with five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown. Lamar Miller found five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins had six receptions for 86 yards. Deshaun Watson led the ground report with five caries for 36 yards. There were no rushing touchdowns last week.

On Sunday, the #Texans defense will face Andrew Luck for the first time since December of 2016. #HOUvsIND ???? » https://t.co/GmOu2PpxtB pic.twitter.com/wmfRZi8n7Z — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2018

Defensively, the Texans allowed a whopping 379 yards last week. This NFL season, they have allowed nearly 28 points and 350 yards on average per game, ranking 19th in the NFL. Kareem Jackson leads Houston’s D with 23 tackles. Houston superstar J.J. Watt didn’t record a single sack in Week 1 or 2, but he impressively produced three sacks against the Giants.

Colts Looking For Their First Home Win

This NFL season, quarterback Andrew Luck has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 662 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Last week, Indy faced the defending Super Bowl champion the Philadelphia Eagles, and they lost 20-16. Luck completed 25 of his 40 throws for 164 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Luck also led the ground report with one carry for 33 yards, followed by Jordan Wilkins with six carries for a scanty 19 yards. Like Houston, the Colts had no rushing touchdowns last week.

T.Y. Hilton led the receivers for yards against the Eagles, as he had five receptions for 50 yards. Eric Ebron landed five receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown. Kicker Adam Vinatieri was the high scorer for Indy last week, producing 10 points.

Margus Hunt makes lots of big tackles. Be like Margus Hunt. Tackle a question or two (or three!) for this week’s Colts Mailbag. Head here to submit:https://t.co/fWt5VuhR4x pic.twitter.com/UBzB2lPXMT — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) September 25, 2018

On the defensive side of the ball, the Colts are allowing 21 points and 347.7 yards per game. Darius Leonard leads the Colts’ D with 41 tackles. Margus Hunt has produced three sacks, and Anthony Walker has one interception.

NFL Picks & Odds For Houston Texans And Indianapolis Colts

While the Colts have lost five of their last six home games, the Texans have lost nine straight road games, and many NFL pundits are predicting that trend will continue for Houston in Week 4. Both teams’ respective offense is nothing to write home about: the Colts are having problems converting turnovers to points, and the Texans turn the ball over way too many times. The Colts defense sacked Carson Wentz a stunning five times last week, keeping them in the game, while Houston’s D has given up detrimental yards in Weeks 1-3.

As NFL fans know, these divisional games are hard to predict, as the teams often play with a different type of intensity. However, most money is backing Indy, as far as the books are concerned, and the NFL experts seem to be on the same page. The Texans are in a must-win situation with an 0-3 start, but a record of 1-2 isn’t exactly leaving the Colts sitting pretty. As of the time of this writing, Indy is favored to beat the Texans at -1.5, a small spread that many people feel is too low. Though it is by a narrow margin, most NFL expert picks are with the Indianapolis Colts at -1.5, edging out another victory against the Houston Texans.