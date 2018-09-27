Why Meghan Markle Isn’t Worried About Her Dad’s Health Even Though ‘Jealous’ Samantha Is Making It A Big Deal

Meghan Markle’s family drama has reached epic proportions, as her half-sister Samantha is reportedly already in Europe en route to the U.K. According to Samantha’s publicist Rob Cooper, she’s heading there because their opinion is that there’s no other way to get Meghan’s attention after several attempts to arrange a private meeting have been ignored.

“I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left.”

However, an insider shut down Rob’s claims that this is “the only option” that’s left. That’s because they simply pointed out that Meghan’s mom would tell her, reported the Daily Mail.

“And as far as her dad’s health is concerned, Meghan is not worried. Her mom would be the first to know if there was some serious health issue with her dad, and she would tell Meghan.”

So with all that in mind, Meghan has reportedly decided that she won’t meet Samantha. Considering her half-sister has been nothing but derogatory and highly critical of her publicly, that’s not too surprising to hear. So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens when and if Samantha touches down in the U.K. Considering that the Duchess doesn’t want to see her, it’s very unlikely that such a meeting will take place.

Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet pic.twitter.com/ZaypdSWEib — Rob Cooper (@RobCooperPR) September 24, 2018

Plus, the insider also said something that many royals fans have been thinking. They noted how Meghan has been dealing with a “very jealous” Samantha for a long time, and that Samantha has “always tried to drive a wedge between Meghan and her father.”

Meanwhile, Thomas’ health status is still unknown officially. We do know that he needed heart surgery right before the royal wedding, and that it was a success, according to Heavy. Even so, in one of his many interviews to the media, Thomas made many morbid comments. These included how many people in his family don’t grow to be old and that he may die soon.

Samantha Markle says she's coming to the U.K to confront her half sister the Duchess of Sussex face to face. #7News pic.twitter.com/oWJNTDs4eA — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 24, 2018

Thomas was the first to threaten to go to the U.K. to confront his daughter. However, he’s not accompanying Samantha on her current European trip, and he has also stayed out of the media for a few weeks now, with one exception. Markle gave an interview about some death threats he was receiving from a friend’s ex, but even in that interview, he mentioned that he’d swore he wouldn’t give any more interviews this year.