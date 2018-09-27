Reese Witherspoon’s Book ‘Whiskey In A Teacup’ No. 1 On ‘New York Times’ Best-Seller List

Reese Witherspoon can officially call herself a New York Times best-selling author. On Wednesday night the Walk the Line actress announced that her first book, Whiskey In A Teacup, has hit the No. 1 spot on the New York Times best-seller list in the category “Advice How-To and Miscellaneous.”

“AHHH!! I just got chills!!!! #WhiskeyInATeacup is #1 on the New York Times @nytimes Best Seller list!” Witherspoon wrote in the caption of an Instagram post which shows her book at the top of the list. “Thanks to ALL OF YOU — who purchased this book, pre-ordered, came to see me on the book tour, drank whiskey, wore hot curlers, and made this possible!

Based on the image Witherspoon posted, Whiskey In A Teacup outsold Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More this week. Cravings is in the No. 3 spot while Girl Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis is at No. 2 right behind Witherspoon.

According to its official page on the Simon & Schuster website, Whiskey In A Teacup draws its inspiration from Witherspoon’s Southern background and shows how it influences her choices, from the way she cooks to how she curls her hair.

The title is inspired by one of her grandmother’s sayings and is meant to signify the fiery nature of Southern women despite their genteel exteriors.

And speaking of cooking, the book has its fair share of recipes, including one for a Southern favorite, biscuits.

Whiskey In A Teacup was released on September 18 and Reese made a cute Boomerang video to announce the milestone to her fans on Instagram.

“This book gave me an opportunity to reflect on growing up and all the traditions that I learned from my friends and family in the South,” she wrote in the caption of the announcement post.

Her followers filled the comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations you’re so awesome!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Got my copy today!! It’s beautifully done! Congratulations!”

Others complimented her on some of the recipes that are in the book like the pecan crusted tenders.

The book has some celebrity fans as well.

The Inquisitr reported that Kate Hudson showed off her copy on her Instagram stories this week and openly wondered if one of the recipes could help her go into labor.

“I figure a little shot of whiskey could put me into labor,” Hudson said. “I’m looking for that chapter right now. How do Southern girls get labor going?”