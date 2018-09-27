Donald Trump's lawyer poses with the controversial Toronto mayoral candidate.

Once upon a time it was the kiss of death for a politician or political operative to get caught posing for a photo with someone who represents white nationalist points of view, but Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, one of the most diverse cities in the world, smiled broadly this week for a picture with Faith Goldy, who is promoting a white nationalist agenda while distributing anti-Semitic literature.

The Daily Beast says that Goldy wrote a caption in support of Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer, below the photo on Twitter.

“Just like Giuliani cleaned up the streets of NYC, our tough on crime playbook is going to run illegal guns & gangs right out of Toronto! An honour to meet with America’s Mayor while on the campaign trail. I can’t wait to become Canada’s Mayor!”

Goldy has taken a strange path to Canadian politics, showing up at the Charlottesville White Supremacist rally as a representative for Canada’s Rebel Media, a far-right news outlet, but was fired from the organization after they found out she was discussing the matter on a show for the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website.

She has also urged fans to read a book about “the Jewish menace.”

The Huffington Post is also drawing attention to others who are comfortable being photographed with Faith Goldy, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, despite Goldy’s call for Canada to become 96 percent Euro-Canadian. Multiple groups asked Ford to denounce Goldy, but he wouldn’t, and days later most were dissatisfied by Ford’s tweet against racism in general.

“I have been clear. I condemn hate speech, anti-Semitism, and racism in all forms- be it from Faith Goldy or anyone else.”

Global News Canada says that Goldy recently made a scene at a debate for the Toronto mayor’s race when she stormed the stage in an effort to be included.

“Controversial Toronto mayoral candidate and former The Rebel Media writer Faith Goldy stormed the stage at a Toronto mayoral debate Monday, attempting to present a petition to the debate moderator before being removed by uniformed Toronto Police officers.”

At this time, Faith Goldy is said to be in third place in her party which many believe puts her out of the running for her party’s nomination. Calls to the White House and Rudy Giuliani’s office in reference to the Faith Goldy photo were not returned to the Daily Beast, and Goldy’s office says that the two ran into each other on the political trail.