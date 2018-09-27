Meghan Markle Will Refuse To See Sister Samantha, Who’s Heading To The U.K. To Confront Her, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Royal fans may remember when Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, was threatening to go to the U.K. He was saying this because Meghan was refusing to respond to his numerous pleas for communication. But it wasn’t surprising to anyone that the Duchess stood her ground, considering her dad was breaking royal protocol time and time again by giving interviews to the press.

Well now, it appears that half-sister Samantha has decided that she’ll be the one jetting to England in order to “confront” Meghan, according to 9Honey. This is based on information from Rob Cooper, who many believe is Samantha’s publicist. This is what Rob said.

“Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond.”

And while we don’t know the details of the “private” attempts Samantha has made to get in touch with Meghan, we’ve seen her lash out at the Duchess time and time again with insulting comments. Samantha often posts her thoughts about her newly royal sister on her Twitter, during which she’s said that Meghan is a “fake humanitarian,” “duch-a**,” and more demeaning things.

Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet pic.twitter.com/ZaypdSWEib — Rob Cooper (@RobCooperPR) September 24, 2018

Rob also continued by saying, “I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left.” And it’s quite possible that Meghan hasn’t heard about her half-sister’s attempts to contact her, but that’s not really reason enough to make a scene in the U.K. Plus, Samantha has never suggested that Meghan should see her in person, or contact her, in many of the tirades she’s gone on during interviews and on Twitter.

It’s hard to know whether Samantha’s trip is being personally financed, or whether she’s being paid by a third party (like a media outlet) to go to England. It appears that she’s already in Europe, as she posted Twitter messages and photos saying she loves Italy and “The people of Italy and especially Milan are extraordinarily warm hearted and beautiful! Grazi per tutti!”

But all this is likely to be in vain, as a source revealed that there’s “not a chance in h*ll that Meghan is going to lower herself and meet with her half-sister.” They also added the following.