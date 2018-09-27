Kristen Bell Shares That She And Husband Dax Shepard Both Think Jennifer Lopez Is Attractive

Kristen Bell admits that she and Dax Shepard are very open in the fact that they sometimes find other people attractive.

If there’s one thing Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have, it’s a very open and honest marriage. During an appearance on ABC’s The View on Wednesday, Bell shared her thoughts on how important it is to maintain honesty after two people get married and how she and her husband are transparent when it comes to people they find attractive, which includes mega superstar Jennifer Lopez, per People.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard haven proven time after time that they are the epitome of relationship goals, which leaves many often wondering how the couple manages to keep their love for each other alive.

The Veronica Mars alum, 38, revealed on the daytime talk show that when it comes to making a marriage work, honesty is key, especially when it comes to finding someone other than your partner attractive.

While most married couples would probably find it offensive if their partner revealed that they found someone else to be good looking, in some cases, this revelation could lead to serious martial problems. This is especially true if they feel that their partner no longer finds them desirable, which can lead to misplaced jealousy. However, Bell explains that that simply isn’t the case for her and Dax.

“I think that the one thing that marriages don’t have anymore is honesty,” she said. “I also personally believe that attractiveness coming from your partner towards someone, the idea of being offended by that, it’s not really about your partner,” she added.

So what is it about?

“It’s about your narcissism. And you need to identify that you’re questioning, ‘Why am I not good enough?'” she explained.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress went on to reveal that although she and her husband are in a happy and loving marriage, that doesn’t mean that they don’t find other people besides each other to be attractive.

“We talk very openly about other people we’re attracted to,” she stated. “I’m attracted to my husband. I love him more than anything on this Earth, but me being attracted to another man, I know because I’m experiencing it, has absolutely nothing to do with my husband,” she admitted.

“So I know for a fact that when he experiences the same thing, it doesn’t have anything to do with me not being good enough,” she noted.

As is it turns out, there are times when the couple discovers that they end up finding the same person to be of attractive quality, such as renowned, global popstar Jennifer Lopez.

“We usually find the same people [attractive.] Like we both find Jennifer Lopez attractive. We both find Taylor Kitsch attractive.”

After being questioned on how the topic of jealousy plays a role in her marriage, Bell responded, “The jealousy issues that I would have towards my husband are not me dealing with my issues of inadequacy.”

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013 and have two, young daughters together.

Fans can watch Bell’s appearance on The View below.