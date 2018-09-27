M&M’s Introducing New Chocolate Bars And Classic Candies With Hazelnut Spread

More yummy, chocolate-based confections are on the way from the iconic brand.

Chocolate lovers rejoice! There will soon be some brand-new treats in the line of M&M’s products, according to a press release from Mars, Incorporated.

First introduced in 1941, M&M’s are bite-sized pieces of chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating. The chocolate can be milk, dark, or white, and items such as peanuts, peanut butter, pretzels, almonds, caramel, and mint have been added in to form some of the various varieties of the treat.

Then there are the special seasonal flavors of the candy. For the fall of 2018, candy lovers can enjoy White Pumpkin Pie, Peanut Ghoul’s Mix, and White Candy Corn.

Earlier this week, M&M’s announced six all-new sweets that will be part of its permanent product line.

In December, the brand will debut the brand-new M&M’s Chocolate Bars line. Each bar is made of delicious milk chocolate and whole pieces of yummy M&M’s Minis. The shareable bars will be available in five different flavors — peanut, milk chocolate, crispy, almond, and crispy mint — and each bar will be wrapped in paper that corresponds to their traditional M&M’s packaging.

Four months later, in April of 2019, a new flavor of its original candy-coated sweets will be unveiled — M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies. The pieces feature a hazelnut spread center that is similar to Nutella, covered in milk chocolate, and neatly held together by the brand’s classic colorful candy shell.

M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies will be found in a bright teal bag and will come in three different sizes — Singles (1.35 ounces), Share Size (2.53 ounces), and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (8.3 ounces).

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford test-tasted the new treats on the September 25 episode of Today and moaned as they put each sweet bite into their mouths. Gifford declared the crispy chocolate bar the winner.

Lucky staff members at People magazine who got to try the hazelnut-flavored snacks seemed to really enjoy it.

“The verdict is sure to calm some nerves — they are very Nutella-esque. That familiar nutty flavor hits you almost immediately, perhaps packing even more of a hazelnut punch than the actual stuff,” wrote one writer with a sweet tooth.

“The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, the senior brand director at M&M’s.

“We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand. We’re excited to debut M&M’s Chocolate Bars, and know that our M&M’s fans and chocolate bar lovers alike will appreciate the delicious taste that comes from our rich and creamy chocolate. We’re equally passionate for the launch of M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies next year. We’re thrilled to deliver this new flavor with color and fun, in a way that only M&M’s can.”

Family-owned Mars, which is headquartered in McLean, Virgina, has been producing food items for more than a century. In addition to M&M’s, they also produce brands such as Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, Dove, Extra, Orbit, and Skittles.