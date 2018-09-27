Amber Rose Groups Bill Cosby In With Trump And Weinsten, Wishes Death Upon Him

Amber Rose was pressed to retract parts of a message that she shared in condemnation of Bill Cosby’s defenders on social media early Wednesday, September 26. The 34-year-old model and women’s right’s activist proved unapologetic in name-dropping President Trump and Harvey Weinstein along the way, but she’d soon return with a few edits after a line in which she wished Cosby death was met with backlash.

“He is a sexual predator just like Trump and Harvey! (I hope they get their day as well)” screenshots of the original post that Rose published to Instagram quote her as having written at one point. Prior to drawing up the comparison, Rose had kicked her message off by asking that the public put Cosby’s age and celebrity aside when weighing the charges against him.

Rose’s reference to Trump and Weinstein came off as a means of insisting that the same scrutiny be shown towards Cosby as is shown when discussing the various allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made against the President and the fallen film producer. While there were many who concurred, there were also those in the comments section of the post who cited the difference being that the 81-year-old comedian has actually been convicted.

The line that more likely moved Rose to amend the post, however, came near its closing.

The entire message, for the most part, involved Rose calling out the dismissiveness many have shown towards Cosby’s accusers. She asked that readers put themselves in their shoes and consider what it may be like to be silenced by someone who had the clean reputation Cosby had. But in the interest of expressing how light she feels his 3-to-10 year sentence is, Rose went the lengths of asserting that if anything she wants him to live the remainder of his life getting the most prison time he can, and the least bit of a lease on life as possible.

“I hope he doesn’t die in jail. I hope he does the full 10 years and then dies the day he gets out. Justice is finally served! Shame the rapist not the survivors,” wrote Rose. She has since removed the line, along with the allusions she made to Trump and Weinstein on Instagram.

While Rose went the necessary lengths to avoid further blowback on IG, it appears she forgot to apply the same due diligence on Twitter – as the tweet she sent out to link fans to her Instagram post still calls for President Trump and Harvey Weinstein to be prosecuted by the full letter of the law.