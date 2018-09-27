Senate Investigating Fifth Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Who Says He Raped Her On A Boat In 1985

A fifth accuser has came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Per the accusation, the alleged incident took place in 1985 on a boat in Newport, Rhode Island harbor, the Raw Story reported. Kavanaugh was 20 years of age at the time.

Bloomberg’s White House reporter Jennifer Epstein tweeted transcripts of a call between the Judiciary Committee staff and Kavanaugh, which showed the account of an [unnamed] constituent from Rhode Island who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting his close acquaintance.

The [unnamed] accuser said that his acquaintance was sexually assaulted by two “heavily inebriated men she referred to at the time as Brett and Mark,” on a Sunday morning in August of 1985.

“[Unnamed] recently realized that one of the men was Brett Kavanaugh when she saw Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook photo on television over the weekend,” the document read.

Upon learning that, the constituent promptly reported the incident to the Committee’s office on Monday morning, September 24, 2018.

During the call, Kavanaugh was questioned about the boat incident by the Judiciary Committee staff but he strongly denied the allegations saying that he has never been on a boat in Newport.

“This is just completely made up… I don’t know what they’re referring to,” Kavanaugh said, as shown by the transcript.

Another accusation against Kavanaugh that he was asked about by Senate staffers this week: an alleged rape on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. Kavanaugh denies. pic.twitter.com/MrA5Ff50RI — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 26, 2018

Previously, four women came forward to accuse the Supreme Court nominee of inappropriate behavior, including sexual assault, attempted rape, and participation in gang rape parties. Kavanaugh’s first public accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify before the Judiciary Committee on Thursday. So far, Kavanaugh has categorically denied all allegations levied against him.

“This is crazy town. It’s a smear campaign. It’s trying to take me down, trying to take down my family,” the Washington Post quoted Kavanaugh in a report.

“That is false. I’ve never participated in gang rape. I think it’s absurd, outrageous, a joke, a farce, the Twilight Zone.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley posted a tweet regarding the matter and said that he has 20 staff investigators probing into the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Abt 20 of my cmte investigators are tracking down all allegations/leads & talking to all witnesses & gathering all evidence. We have experienced fed agents on detail from ATF+ICE along w seasoned congressional investigators from my nominations & oversight teams +temp SCOTUS staff — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 26, 2018

Earlier, in a letter to ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif), Grassley said that he is not going to silence Ford as he vowed to provide her with a “safe, comfortable, and dignified opportunity to testify,” and assured that Kavanaugh’s hearing will proceed before a possible vote, as Fox News reported.

The Democrats are playing a high level CON GAME in their vicious effort to destroy a fine person. It is called the politics of destruction. Behind the scene the Dems are laughing. Pray for Brett Kavanaugh and his family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Ahead of the hearing on Thursday, President Donald Trump, who earlier defended Kavanaugh by calling the accusations a “con game,” seemed to be open to hearing Ford’s account regarding the allegations.

In a press conference, he said that he is “open to changing his mind,” per the AJC report.

“I’m going to see what happens tomorrow,” President Trump added.