Jane Fonda Says She Hates What Donald Trump Stands For But She Doesn’t Hate Him As A Person

'I hate what he stands for, what he does, what he says, I don't hate him.'

Jane Fonda’s most recent statements on President Donald Trump may surprise many.

The outspoken actress recently expressed her thoughts on Trump and she actually encouraged people to have empathy for him. Today, People shared that Trump made an appearance on Politico’s Women Rule podcast, which came out today. Though Fonda says that she doesn’t like what Donald stands for, she still says that she doesn’t exactly hate him as a person, which comes as a shock to many.

“Here’s something, though, that I think is important,” she said. “I hate what he stands for, what he does, what he says, I don’t hate him.”

“I feel that I understand a little bit. This is a man who was traumatized as a child by his father, who had a mother that didn’t protect him. And the behavior is the language of the wounded. So, you have to have empathy for him while you hate what he does.”

Not only that but additionally, Fonda says that she has some empathy for the people who voted for Trump as well. Though she called some people who voted our current President “white supremacists,” she also said that there are not bad people.

“But, there’s a whole bunch of Trump voters who we have to open our hearts to and understand why they voted the way they did and try to reach them,” she shared.

And this wasn’t the only platform that Fonda has been very open and honest on in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Fonda got very candid on her upcoming documentary titled Jane Fonda in Five Acts. In the documentary, Fonda shares that her mother took her own life when Jane was just 12-years-old.

Her mother, Frances Ford Seymour, was diagnosed as being bipolar and was in a mental institution when she slit her throat, taking her own life. Originally, Fonda was told that her mother died of a heart attack but it wasn’t until later when the actress read a story about her mother in the paper that she learned she took her own life.

For a while, Jane says that she blamed herself for her mother’s suicide.

“As a child, you always think it was your fault… because the child can’t blame the adult, because they depend on the adult for survival. It takes a long time to get over the guilt.”

But eventually, Fonda was able to learn that her mother had deeper issues and it wasn’t her fault that she took her own life.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts premiered on HBO on September 24.