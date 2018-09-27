Erika Jayne Confirms Dorit Kemsley Is In The Middle Of Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘RHOBH’ Cast Feud

What did Dorit Kemsley do?

Erika Jayne is telling all about the current tension between Lisa Vanderpump and the rest of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After confirming to The Daily Pop earlier this week that Lisa recently refused to come out of her dressing room and shoot a group shot with her waiting co-stars, Jayne spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed the drama between Vanderpump and the other women stems from an issue she had with Dorit Kemsley.

“We were reporting the facts,” Erika explained. “Does anything not have to do with Dorit? I love Dorit, but damn!”

Although Erika declined to reveal specific details regarding what had happened between Vanderpump and Kemsley, she did say that she didn’t like to see any of the women she’s formed friendships with get hurt during production.

“I have to say this, because it’s really true,” she said. “For the first time in four years, I care about these women, like, I have friendships with these women, and I don’t like it when I see them hurt and I don’t like it when I see someone hurting them.”

For the past several years, Erika has been known for her “ice queen” demeanor, and when it comes to future episodes of the show, that isn’t expected to change. In fact, during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Erika referred to herself as “an iceberg.”

“Remember, the iceberg sunk the Titanic. Remember that,” she warned.

Earlier this month, Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley were said to be facing a cast feud after it was revealed that a dog adopted by Dorit from Vanderpump Dogs had turned up at a local animal shelter. However, after rumors of such began swirling, Lisa shot down the idea of a dispute with her co-star and insisted they were still good friends.

“She did not give [the dog] to a shelter,” Lisa told TMZ. “She gave it to somebody who really wanted the dog who assured her it was going to a loving home and that’s what Dorit thought.”

“She gave the dog to somebody she thought would love it and give it a great home. It didn’t happen the way it has been reported and I won’t have that said about my friend,” she added.

Despite Lisa’s comments, a second report from TMZ on September 26 suggested the longtime reality star had distanced herself from Dorit and the entire Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Erika Jayne and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.