Brett Kavanaugh Assaulted Woman In 1998, Fourth Allegation Against Supreme Court Nominee Claims

NBC News reports that a new allegation of an attack on a woman by Brett Kavanaugh is much more recent than the other three he is now facing.

On the same day that Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faced an explosive new allegation that he participated in parties where women wee drugged and gang raped while he was in high school in the early 1980s, as The Inquisitr reported, and the day before he is scheduled to testify about another sexual assault allegation against him from that same time period more than 35 years ago, another allegation surfaced that would involve much more recent misconduct by Kavanaugh.

According to a report by NBC News, the Senate is now looking into an allegation from 1998, when Kavanaugh, then 33, was working on the staff of Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, investigating President Bill Clinton over his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The allegation comes from a letter sent anonymously to Republican Colorado Senator Cory Gardner, and it alleges that after a night of drinking with friends at a Washington D.C. bar, Kavanaugh pushed one of the women in his group against a wall “aggressively and sexually,” according to Vox.com.

Donald Trump continued to defend Kavanaugh on Wednesday, in a rare solo press conference, dismissing all of the allegations against Kavanaugh as “false,” but also saying that Democrats should have made the sexual assault claims public sooner.

Trump refuses to call the 3 Kavanaugh accusers liars, but says "these are false allegations." He then pivots to bashing Democrats for not going public with the accusations sooner. pic.twitter.com/YuRxPLAoVX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2018

The claims do not come from “Democrats,” but from three separate women who have given their names in public, and now from a fourth, anonymous person. And as Inquisitr reported, police in Maryland have confirmed a possibly fifth sexual assault allegation, though they have released no details of those claims against Kavanaugh.

The writer of the letter, according to NBC News, said that the incident in 1998 involved her own daughter, who was a witness to the attack by an “inebriated” Kavanaugh against a friend of the letter-writer’s daughter.

“When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually,” the letter reportedly says. “There were at least four witnesses including my daughter.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Julie Swetnick — a client of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is best known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against Trump — released a sworn affidavit stating that Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge would “target” women at parties to be incapacitated by drugs or “grain alcohol” and then raped by a “train” of teen boys, according to The Washington Post. Swetnick said in the affidavit that she became a victim of such a gang rape, saying that Kavanaugh was “present” when she was assaulted but not saying that Kavanaugh himself raped her.

Kavanaugh has denied all of the sexual assault allegations against him, as CNBC reported.