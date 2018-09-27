Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase Over Unflattering ‘SNL’ Comments, Calls Him ‘A Bad, Racist Person’

Pete Davidson was also quick to defend his boss and 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels.

If there’s one thing Pete Davidson isn’t afraid of doing, it’s speaking his mind. When it comes to interviews, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star is notorious for not having a filter and his interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on Monday was no different, as he slammed former SNL star, Chevy Chase, calling him “a genuinely bad, racist person,” per People.

Following Chevy Chase’s comments about the comedy sketch-series, which were less than flattering, during an interview with The Washington Post on Sept. 19, Pete Davidson spoke out on Howard Stern’s show and let it be known that he isn’t having it.

“F**k Chevy Chase,” Davidson said. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s a putz,” he added.

To be clear, Davidson and Chase never appeared together on the NBC show. In fact, the last time Chase graced the SNL stage was back in 2015 for the show’s 40th anniversary special.

Chase was one of the original cast members when SNL first aired in 1975. The show helped to put Chase on the map as an up-and-coming comedian. However, during the second season in 1976, Chase abruptly decided to leave the show.

According to a previous report by People, despite the fact that SNL won big at the 2018 Emmy Awards, Chase not only slammed the show’s current stars, but also the man who was instrumental in launching his career—Lorne Michaels.

“I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say … I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f**king believe it,” Chase said in his Washington Post interview.

“That means a whole generation of sh*theads laughs at the worst f**king humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh*t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts,” he added.

Davidson was quick to rush to his boss’s defense, calling Chase’s comments in general, “disrespectful”.

“It’s disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career. No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you.”

Chase went on to say that even though he “really loved” his time on SNL, he felt that after he made his exit, the show “went downhill”.

It appears the National Lampoon franchise actor has a history of being seen as a racist.

In March, the New Yorker did a profile piece on actor Donald Glover and Dan Harmon, who created the former NBC series Community, which the Atlanta series creator and Chase starred in, claimed that Chase would “disrupt [Glover’s] scenes” and make racially, insensitive jokes in between scene takes.

Following Harmon’s claims, Chase responded to the New Yorker by saying, “I am saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light.”

In 2012 Chase was “forced” to make a statement, apologizing to Harmon, after he reportedly used the “N-word” while the two were having an argument. Production on Community was put on hold during this time and resumed after Chase apologized.

At this time, Chase has not spoken out about his comments regarding Saturday Night Live.