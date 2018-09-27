Noah Cyrus Cried After Learning Lil Xan Hospitalized For Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Reaction, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Noah Cyrus reportedly wept when she learned that ex-boyfriend Lil Xan had been rushed to hospital after he had an adverse reaction to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Hollywood Life reports that Cyrus, who is Miley’s younger sister, was extremely worried when she heard the news that he was in the hospital because he ate too much of the popular snack.

“One of their mutual friends let her know but at first Noah didn’t get any of the details,” an alleged insider source said. “She had no idea why he was in or how serious it was so it was pretty traumatic for her.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus and Xan broke up recently after their appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. The two had been dating for just one month before the split and announced their breakup via their Instagram Stories.

There were cheating allegations on both sides.

“He told me it was just a bruise,” Cyrus said of the hickey she noticed on her ex’s body. “I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it. Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. this isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now I’m being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I’m not even sure where all this came from.”

Cyrus went on to say that she had stood by his side during what sounds like a depressing episode in his life and that his cheating accusations were breaking her heart.

Noah Cyrus is selling a bottle of her tears for $12,000 after her break up with Lil Xanhttps://t.co/jMRaUun0Ky pic.twitter.com/NJyBZTpmn6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2018

In a previous video, Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, said that he was probably being cheated on by Cyrus.

If Hollywood Life‘s article is accurate, it would seem that there’s still a part of Noah’s heart that cares about them despite the acrimonious split.

It also seems like Xan is feeling guilty about his role in the breakup

During a sit-down interview on Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, the 22-year-old rapper confessed that he caused the relationship to fall apart.

“Honestly, honest to God, I would say, most of the reason the breakup happened, it was my fault. We could’ve still been together. I just feel like I f***ed everything up,” Xan admitted.

Xan added that he was embraced by the Cyrus family and that he had nothing against any of them, Noah included.