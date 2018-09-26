New ‘Family Guy’ Episode To Show President Trump Being Sexually Inappropriate With Meg

At the famed San Diego Comic-Con, creators of the popular show Family Guy revealed that they had been working on an episode that would feature the president of the United States, Donald Trump. Now, Entertainment Weekly reveals that the episode will feature Trump behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner with Meg Griffin.

The hour-long episode will show Griffin family patriarch Peter getting gray hair. After noticing how going gray gives him more respect, he decides to become a commentator on the news, where Trump is drawn to his “fake-news prowess.” When Peter is tapped to become the new press secretary, Meg is given a makeover by Ivanka Trump. But the makeover comes with side effects, as Trump takes an unhealthy liking to the once-frumpy Meg.

Executive Producer Alec Sulkin says that the episode is “just playing to what Trump has already confessed to, say, on a bus. And he has an encounter like that with Meg.” After Peter finds out about the encounter, he springs into action to defend his daughter.

Though he’s never been that paternal to Meg and has even treated her as the butt of the joke, Executive Producer Rich Appel says, “he certainly likes Meg [more] than he likes Donald Trump, and that’s saying something.” The two men engage in an epic battle similar to the one he’s had with Ernie the giant chicken.

Sulkin reveals that the producers were nervous about whether or not Fox, the network that features the show, would take issue with the episode’s theme. However, Fox seemed to enjoy the episode and did not have much feedback on it.

“I think a couple things happened. One, they read the script and enjoyed it, and said, ‘Yes, of course, you can do this.’ And two, something that helped is just that Trump continued to be so preposterous on a daily basis that it really made it seem like this was an episode that we had to do. It wasn’t something where we were going to be besmirching of the office of the president of the United States because, you know, he’s doing that for us,” said Sulkin.

Appel added that the Family Guy crew did not need “secret tapes” to discover “a few things that are ridiculous and hilarious and depressing about the Trump administration.”

Family Guy was created by Seth MacFarlane in 1998. It premiered in 1999 and was briefly canceled in 2000, only to be brought back a few months later. The show, which follows the Griffin family and their friends in the fictional town of Quahog, features the voice talents of MacFarlane, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Alex Borstein, Patrick Warburton.