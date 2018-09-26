Is Porsha Williams’ Boyfriend Dennis McKinley Proposing During ‘RHOA’ Season 11?

Porsha Williams has had a very big year.

Porsha Williams will reportedly be seen getting engaged on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Porsha is going to get engaged on camera for the show,” a source revealed to Radar Online on September 26. “She’s going to get a ring from Dennis and it’s going to be while she’s filming.”

Williams has had a very big year. In addition to finding love with her alleged soon-to-be fiancé, Dennis McKinley, she recently learned she was expecting and luckily for fans, she’s been chronicling her pregnancy throughout production on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Although Williams hasn’t yet made any announcement in regards to a potentially impending engagement, or plans to get engaged, her production crew is reportedly hoping to capture her special moment whenever it happens.

“There are about five weeks left in filming and the producers want to capture the special moment for her,” the insider said. “They love Porsha and they want everybody to share in the big news.”

As for the ongoing rumors suggesting Williams and McKinley are already engaged, which were prompted by the diamond ring she was sporting in her debut baby bump photo, it’s hard to say for sure what is going on. That said, Williams is reportedly dedicated to making sure that an engagement takes place during production.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Porsha Williams seems to have learned a good lesson after watching Kenya Moore reportedly get fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after refusing to showcase her own marriage on the show.

“Porsha is not at all like Kenya. She is loving sharing everything with the show and with her fans. And she wants to get engaged on camera,” the insider said.

When Williams first confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month, she was seen wearing what looked to be an engagement ring. However, in the days that have followed her announcement, she’s shared photos in which she is not wearing the item.

During an interview with People, Porsha Williams admitted that her pregnancy was a bit unexpected but said that she and Dennis McKinley’s relationship has been strengthened by the surprise.

“It definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight. So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have,” she explained.

Porsha Williams and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11.