Anthony Davis Thinks He’s The Best Basketball Player In The Game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis says he's the best player in the NBA in a recent interview.

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis told reporters earlier this week that he switched to agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group in an effort to become “the most dominant player in the league,” according to NOLA.com.

Davis told reporters he personally felt that he was already in the running.

“In my eyes, I’m the best player in the game,” Davis told reporters when asked what it would take to become the most dominant player. “I really feel that way. Nobody can tell me different.”

Davis insisted that while he feels he’s that he’s already the most dominant player in the game, it’s now up to him to convince everyone else that he is.

Davis’s play over the past few seasons has warranted him a place in the conversation for best player in the league. Davis has earned three All-NBA first-team appearances, three All-NBA defensive team selections including a first-team nod last year and an All-Star Game MVP in 2017.

Davis is entering his seventh season in the league and has finished third in MVP voting last season while averaging 28.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and a league-high 2.6 blocks per night.

Despite sharing the floor with center DeMarcus Cousins for half the season before he went down with an achilles injury, Davis led New Orleans to the playoffs and won a playoff series for the first time in his career, sweeping Portland in the first round.

Anthony Davis thinks he's the best player in the @NBA, do you agree? ???? (via @PelicansNBA) pic.twitter.com/SyH3E8JrZM — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 26, 2018

Davis knows him and his team has to be at their best to live up to the expectations they have from last season.

“Every game is always important no matter what part of the year it is. You want to win every game,” Davis said. “Of course, the West has gotten deeper with someone going to the Lakers but as a unit, we know what we bring as a team and what we did last year.”

Davis told reporters that the Pelicans gave away a few games late last season and as the team preps for the upcoming season, their focus is on casting those mistakes to the back of their minds and moving forward.

“Come back and learn from it and move forward,” Davis told reporters. “The West is deep but we’re a team that we feel like can match up against anybody.”

With the widely recognized best player in basketball, LeBron James moving from Cleveland and the Eastern Conference to the Los Angelos Lakers in the West, the competition for playoff spots out West is higher than ever.

Along with the departure of DeMarcus Cousins to Golden State and Rajon Rondo to Los Angelos, Davis will likely have to be the best player in basketball if the Pelicans are going to exceed last year’s performances.