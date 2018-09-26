Maci Bookout Wants More Kids With Husband Taylor McKinney, Will She Adopt A Fourth Child Or Get Pregnant?

Maci Bookout is ready for baby no. 4.

Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney are hoping to expand their family by adding another child into the mix.

According to a new report from Us Weekly magazine on September 26, the Teen Mom OG couple, who were seen contemplating a pregnancy during the seventh season earlier this year, are now considering the possibility of adopting a child.

“We are definitely still wanting to adopt,” Bookout explained to the magazine. “We don’t really have, like, a timeframe or, like, an exact answer. I feel like when we know to start the process, we will start it, but for now we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Bookout and McKinney currently have their hands full with their two youngest kids, 3-year-old Jayde Carter and 2-year-old Maverick Reed, and with Bookout’s oldest son, 9-year-old Bentley.

“Jayde and Maverick are just Jayde and Maverick. They’re gonna be – Oh god, I feel bad for the world. Maverick got his first haircut – had to say bye to the man bun. Sad about that, but I mean, really they’re a trip,” Bookout gushed.

As for her oldest child, Bookout is currently co-parenting with Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, as he continues to make headlines for his many arrests and legal issues. As she explained, she and the Edwards get along great because they always put Bentley first and don’t let their feelings get in the way of what’s best for the child.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney suffered a tragic miscarriage at the end of 2016, which they confirmed publicly during an episode of Teen Mom OG earlier this year.

As for Ryan Edwards, he is currently expecting his second child with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, whom he married last year after seemingly driving under the influence to a Tennessee courthouse.

While Bookout and McKinney will continue to share their story on Teen Mom OG for the series’ upcoming eighth season, Edwards and his wife will not be seen at all after revealing they were fired by the network months ago.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer said during an interview with E! News. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

To see more of Maci Bookout and her family, don’t miss the Teen Mom OG Season 8 premiere next Monday night, October 1, at 9 p.m. on MTV.