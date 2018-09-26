Donald Trump Attacks George Washington In Bizarre Press Conference, Claims He Had Sexual Assault Accusations

Trump claimed that America's first president may have had an unseedy past.

Donald Trump may need to brush up on his presidential sex scandals — and offer an apology to George Washington.

In his first solo press conference in months, the president made a bizarre accusation that America’s first president would not have passed the scrutiny of modern Democrats. Trump made the statement in defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is now facing a series of accusations of sexual misconduct.

As Newsweek noted, Trump responded by claiming that even America’s Founding Father had similar accusations.

“If we brought George Washington here, and we say this is George Washington, the Democrats would vote against him,” Trump said. “He may have had a bad past. Who knows?”

“He may have had some—I think accusations made. Didn’t he have a couple of things in his past? George Washington would be voted against 100 percent by [Senate Minority Leader, Chuck] Schumer and the con artists,” Trump added.

While not all of the Founding Fathers were bastions of morality — Thomas Jefferson fathered a child with his slave, and Andrew Jackson married a woman whose previous divorce was never finalized — George Washington faced no such accusations of rape or other sexual misconduct.

Trump’s ill-fated history lesson earned him the scorn of the internet, with many taking to Twitter aghast that Trump would try to smear the nation’s first president.

Deplorables are burning dollar bills after hearing about the allegations on George Washington. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 26, 2018

I didn't anticipate the attack on George Washington — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 26, 2018

I think George Washington should be allowed to present his desk calendars from the 1770s before folks start judging the hell out of him. — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) September 26, 2018

Before he insinuated that George Washington may have raped someone, Trump had attacked lawyer Michael Avenatti for representing a woman claiming that Kavanaugh and a friend tried to ply girls with alcohol and drugs at high school parties so the young women could be raped. Avenatti released a sworn affidavit from the woman on Wednesday, prompting Trump to attack both the woman and Avenatti on Twitter.

It was said of George Washington that he never told a lie: pic.twitter.com/h4CoJm5tuD — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 26, 2018

Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is now in serious doubt after the claims that he acted in a sexually inappropriate way, including from a former college classmate who claims he exposed himself to her. The first accuser, California college professor Christine Blasey Ford, is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about her allegations. Republicans have not said if any of the other accusers will testify, and they have scheduled a committee vote on his confirmation on Thursday.

In all, Brett Kavanaugh now has a total of four accusers, including a new one that CNBC reported is being investigated by the Senate. For the record, George Washington never faced any accusations of sexual misconduct.