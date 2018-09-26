‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, Sept. 26: Truth For Nick And Sharon!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 26, brings a strong desire for the truth, and clean slates as Nick and Sharon celebrate their upcoming wedding with their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Sharon’s (Sharon Case) bachelorette party was in full swing, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gave a beautiful toast to her mother. Unfortunately, when it came time for everybody else to say something nice, they had to dig deep. Most attendees ended up bashing “old” Sharon and praising “new” Sharon as if she wasn’t the same person all along.

Jack (Peter Bergman) geared up for a true gentleman’s evening with Nick (Joshua Morrow) with no strippers. Neil (Kristoff St. John) showed up, and then Devon (Bryton James) came, but, when Nick’s talk turned to his and Sharon’s new house, Devon became morose remembering Hilary. He said that Hilary wanted a big house, and then he advised Nick to cherish every moment. Ultimately Devon went home, and later on, Neil succumbed to Ashley’s texts and left too.

Then, the men crashed the women’s party on the rooftop at the Dive Bar, and things got a bit crazy. Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up drunk, and he declined Summer’s (Hunter King) offer to take him home. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tried to help, but Billy ended up pushing her into a waiter, which ultimately led to Jack coming to his ex-wife’s rescue, and telling Billy he had to leave. On his way out, Billy managed to blame Jack for his woes.

Later, Jack told Nick that he regretted that Phyllis was no longer in his life. Then, Summer talked to Nick and double checked that he was sure he wanted to marry Summer. Nick set his daughter straight, and she promised to keep his secret. Eventually, Nick approached Phyllis and dropped the bombshell on her that he needed to come clean about their night together. If Nick could just tell Sharon that it happened and it’s over, then everything could be fresh for Nick and Sharon’s new start. Horrified, Phyllis tried to talk him out of it.

Speaking of talking somebody out of spilling secrets, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) desperately tried to talk Sharon out of telling Nick the truth about what happened to J.T. All that talk earlier about Sharon being a better person now must’ve really gone to her head. Sharon remained adamant that she had to tell Nick so that they could start their new life together with a clean slate and no lies.

The women watched horrified as Nick and Sharon came together and began to talk.