Kensington Palace Announces Kate Middleton’s First Royal Engagement After Maternity Leave Ends

Duchess Kate Middleton is scheduled to return to her royal engagements in October when she completes her maternity leave. According to Elle, Middleton will return from leave on October 2 and resume her engagements straight away. As royal reporters Emily Andrews and Rebecca English revealed on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge’s first engagement will be a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which is located in London at Paddington Recreation Ground. During her visit, she will learn how the school emphasizes a curriculum of outdoor activities and learning about nature, particularly for urban students.

According to People, Middleton’s engagements will be sporadic throughout the end of the year, but she will return to her normally busy schedule in January.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James’s Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Though Middleton has been mostly out of the spotlight this year, she was seen at a few royal events, including the wedding of Prince William and Meghan Markle just a month after giving birth to Prince Louis. During the ceremony, Middleton sat beside Camilla Parker-Bowels, the Duchess of Cornwall. Middleton’s two oldest children, 5-year-old George and 3-year-old Charlotte, served as page boy and bridesmaid in the wedding.

In June, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen with the family for Trooping the Colour, an annual ceremony performed by British and Commonwealth armies which signifies the birth of the “British Sovereign.” It is held in June to mark the queen’s official birthday. Later in the month, the family stepped out to celebrate Prince Louis’ christening.

But Middleton spent most of the summer with her family and attending events like Wimbledon, once with her sister-in-law, Markle, and once with Prince William.

According to Peter Fonagy, the head of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, the Duchess of Cambridge “feels it’s an incredible privilege to be a mum.” He added that because Middleton is so invested in ensuring the happiness of children, she works to “make sure that she does things right in her own parenting.”

“She’s genuinely interested in how to make children’s lives better — and what parents and professionals can do to positively influence the lives of children,” Fonagy added. He has also worked with Middleton on her Heads Together initiative, which seeks to destigmatize mental health issues especially in children and in veterans. The organization was founded by Middleton and her husband, Prince William, along with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Fans of Middleton are wondering if she will return from leave with a new look since she marked her return from her leave after having Princess Charlotte with a new haircut that included bangs.