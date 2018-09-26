Viral Hoax Picture Claims To Show Christine Blasey Ford With George Soros

The pictures have gained traction among conservative social media circles.

Separate photos claimed to be of Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, as well as her lawyer, together with George Soros and Hillary Clinton, respectively, is making the rounds on social media, fueling the theory that her allegations are a political hoax.

The only problem — the pictures themselves are the hoax.

PolitiFact dug into the photos, which have been gaining traction among conservative circles on social media, which purport to show Ford together with the billionaire Democratic donor, as well as her lawyer behind the former presidential candidate. The report noted that the photos are not doctored, but have misidentified two different people in claims that the person is Ford.

In one picture, a person identified as Ford’s lawyer walking behind Hillary Clinton is actually Barbara Kinney, Clinton’s photographer. Another picture claiming to show Christine Blasey Ford smiling while standing beside George Soros actually shows another woman, a Ukrainian human rights activist. Anyone who looked closely at the second photo may have deduced that it was a fake, as the woman identified as Ford actually looked decades younger than the California professor who claims that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

PolitiFact termed the picture as a “Pants on Fire” lie. The fellow rumor-busting site Snopes also took on the absurdity of the pictures, especially the Soros one that looked nothing like Christine Blasey Ford.

Are you just pointing at random photos of blonde women and saying they're Christine Blasey Ford? https://t.co/DNsRGcO40V — snopes.com (@snopes) September 26, 2018

This is not the only bit of political propaganda being shopped around regarding the Kavanaugh allegations. Earlier in the week, someone on the image-sharing site 4chan claimed that they had duped attorney Michael Avenatti into believing they were a separate woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Avenatti had announced that he was coming forward with another woman, who on Wednesday he identified as Julie Swetnick. The former federal employee claimed that Kavanaugh and a friend tried to ply women with drugs and hard alcohol at parties so the girls could be gang raped.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court once seemed a foregone conclusion, but the nomination process was derailed after Ford accused him of attacking and sexually assaulting her when they were at a high school party. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled testimony from Ford on Thursday, but so far has refused to meet with a second accuser, a woman claiming that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were freshmen at Yale.

Julie Swetnick’s allegations were met with pushback from Republicans, including Lindsey Graham who cast doubt on her allegation and called her statements a “debacle.”