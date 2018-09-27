Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills Mansion Hit By Burglars For The Second Time This Year

Rihanna was informed for the second time in four months that her home in Hollywood Hills had become the site of an alleged attempted burglary on Tuesday, September 25.

The presence of surrounding neighbors and news crews made for a busy scene for much of the eight hours that authorities spent investigating a possible 7800 block of Hillside Avenue break-in. Responders had been alerted to signs of an intrusion taking place thanks to the sophisticated security system that had been installed by the singer, actress, and cosmetics mogul. The LAPD reportedly received notification of the incident at around 9:30 p.m. By the time the work commute began to pick up at 5 a.m. officers had boarded the property up and were just preparing to leave.

CBS Los Angeles reports that surveillance footage has tipped investigators off to the involvement of three suspects who arrived in a silver vehicle. They were able to get deep enough through the premises to gain entry into the 7,000 square foot property by shattering a glass rear door, but whether or not the trespassers were able to make away with any valuables is yet to have been confirmed.

Authorities overseeing the case are reportedly probing the incident as a burglary and have gone on record to state confidence in the quality of evidence that uniformed personnel on the scene were able to collect. According to eyewitnesses, officers were seen carrying bags out of the home – which is said to have been void of Riri or any other occupants at the time of the break-in.

Fans will recall reports of a burglary that took place at the same property making headlines back in May. Interestingly enough, Eduardo Leon of Fullerton – who was arrested on stalking, burglary, and vandalism charges after spending some 12 hours inside of the home – was just freed from custody less than two weeks ago. His release followed a false alarm that involved police helicopters flocking to the Barbadian vixen’s abode in August.

In recent years investigators have made a living trying to get to the bottom of high profile burglaries going down in the area. Among those who’ve fallen victim to trespassers and thieves on the prowl in L.A. are baseball star Yasiel Puig, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey, model Amber Rose, rapper Wiz Khalifa, crooner Demi Lovato, reality star Kendall Jenner, Drake, and numerous other celebs.

Rihanna is currently readying for a promotional event she is scheduled to host for her Fenty Beauty product line in Dubai.