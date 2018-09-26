Gabrielle Union Gives Shout-Out To Friend Jada Pinkett Smith On ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ After 17-Year Feud

It’s hard to keep up with social media trends these days, but one notable hashtag is #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday), in which women praise their friends via social media. This Wednesday, Gabrielle Union showed her friend Jada Pinkett Smith some mad love when she posted a few videos and massive compliments to her Instagram account. The shout-out shows that the two actresses’ friendship seems to be blooming after years of falling out.

“Yes, Jada is an iconic actress & producer. Yes, she is a mother and a bonus mom to some fabulous kids. Yes, she is the wife to a pretty cool dude but I think her most important role is helping the world to truly heal,” Union began in the post’s caption.

A total of three self-made inspirational videos by Jada were included in Gabrielle’s post. The first displays the 47-year-old actress laying in bed without makeup. She speaks of forgiveness, both of others and of herself. In the reflective video, the mom and wife reveals that the key to forgiveness and compassion starts inside oneself.

“I’ve had to clear myself of my own shame and my own guilt, and have compassion for myself, and have forgiveness for myself. And that actually gave me the power to forgive other people,” stated Pinkett Smith.

In the other two videos, Pinkett Smith speaks about more life lessons. The second video centers on “how pain makes us narcissistic” while the third’s topic discusses the way the actress “knows she loves someone.” It’s no wonder Gabrielle Union gave a shout-out to her friend, as it seems a lot can be learned about life from the Girls Trip actress. At the end of Union’s Instagram caption, she thanks her friend for the inspiration and friendship she offers.

“I value you, our friendship, & our journey to worthy.”

These two leading ladies have not always been so close, however. In May, Fox News reported that the duo sat down with Facebook’s Red Table Talk to discuss an apparent 17-year divide that estranged them. Apparently, the two don’t necessarily claim to have begun as friends, but they were “great associates” once upon a time, said Union. Then, 17 years of silence happened between the two. Neither Union nor Pinkett Smith seems to know the actual reason that they stopped talking, but it does seem that Union blames herself for missing out on such a valuable friendship.

In the interview, Union stated that she has gone through much self-healing after alienating herself from friends and “communicating through negativity.” With today’s Instagram post, it looks like Union really has turned things around and found a valuable friend in Pinkett Smith through her healing process.