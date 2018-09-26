Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo With Lookalike Daughter Apple

It’s not everyday that Gwyneth Paltrow shares photos of her children on Instagram, but when she does, her fans go wild.

In honor of National Daughter’s Day, Paltrow took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with her daughter, Apple. In the sweet photo post, the mother of two and her daughter, Apple Martin, look into the camera while sporting subtle smiles. Gwyneth looks to be nearly makeup-free as she appears just in front of her daughter.

The actress wears her long blonde locks down and slightly waved as she wears just a hint of lip gloss. Along with the gloss, she also wears a bit of mascara, but other than that, she is makeup-free. Just behind her stands her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Apple looks like a spitting image of her mother as she also wears her hair down and appears to have streaks of pink running throughout her tresses. The teen tilts her head to the side and wears a little bit of mascara with slight cat-eye makeup on her eyes. To add a pop of color, she wears a little bit of pink lipstick.

So far, the image has already gained the attention of a lot of Paltrow’s 4.5-million-plus followers with over 269,000 likes in addition to 3,000 comments. Many pointed out the similarities between the women while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful they look.

“Wow!!! She’s a natural beauty just like her momma!!”

“You look like twins. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” another wrote.

“You just wrote the words that describe my emotions for my daughter… she’s exactly as if I “conjured her from a dream.” Such a beautiful way to describe that mother/daughter relationship,” one more chimed in.

Back in May, Paltrow shared another photo of her daughter in honor of her birthday. In the Instagram snapshot, Apple appears to have just finished swimming as she wears her hair wet and smiles for the camera. To go along with the photo, the actress posted a sweet caption in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

“Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman,” she wrote. “You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14.”

Seems like they truly have a strong mother/daughter bond.