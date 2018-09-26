‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, Sept. 27: Phyllis Risks Everything!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 27, bring turmoil to Genoa City as Phyllis goes to great lengths to keep her secrets safe.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) raises the alarm — literally, according to She Knows Soaps. When Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) nearly told each other the truth at the Dive Bar during their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties, Phyllis pulls out all the stops in the form of pulling the fire alarm to keep her secrets safe.

Not only could Sharon blow things up for Phyllis as well as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), but Nick could also blow things up for Phyllis and Billy by revealing their affair. During the alarm, Phyllis begs Nick to keep mum while Victoria and Nikki work on Sharon. Ultimately, the alarm breaks up the party, but not before somebody else finds out about Nick and Phyllis’ big secret, and it could put a wrench in the wedding.

Speaking of putting a wrench in things, Billy (Jason Thompson) finds himself in some serious trouble at the GCPD. After putting out her fire with Nick, Phyllis rushes off the jail to bail Billy out. Unfortunately for Phyllis, she learns way more than she’d hoped about how deep a hole Billy built himself with his most recent foray into his gambling addiction.

Billy reveals that he’s lost half a million to the gambling syndicate, and he has no way to get it back. She assumes he got the money from a loan shark, but the news gets even worse because Billy took the cash from Jabot instead. Now the hole is so deep it could cost him nearly everything professionally and even with his family considering it’s their money he took. Plus, Billy doesn’t even know about Phyllis’ two giant secrets. In a short period, his life might look vastly different than it did just a few weeks back.

Looking ahead at life after her wedding, Sharon confides in Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she’s not completely sure about things — especially the new house Nick bought her. Sharon and Nick are different this time, but something keeps niggling at her, and she wants everything to be perfect for their new beginning. Even so, her old house feels ideal to her, and Sharon’s not quite ready to let it go by moving into something else. Rey reminds her that she and Nick are lucky to have each other and reveals a bit about his own marriage problems before she offers him a place to stay above Crimson Lights. Little does she know, Sharon is giving Rey even greater access to solving the mystery surrounding J.T. Perhaps that’s what she wants, subconsciously.