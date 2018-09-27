Khloe Kardashian Believes Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Rumors, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been under a microscope since the NBA star’s cheating scandal back in April. Now, new allegations are surfacing, and fans can’t help but wonder if Tristan is cheating on Khloe again.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson was allegedly seen partying at a club last weekend with a mystery woman, and he was reportedly flirting and touching her. However, Khloe Kardashian allegedly doesn’t believe any of the rumors.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is standing by her man yet again during the latest batch of cheating rumors, and that she doesn’t think that her baby daddy would be stupid enough to cheat in such a public setting again.

“Khloe thinks the rumors of Tristan being flirtatious and possibly even cheating with other women is absolutely ridiculous at this point. Khloe realizes Tristan has made mistakes in the past, but she has forgiven him and just wants to focus on the future and moving forward together,” a source revealed.

In addition, the insider went on to say that Kardashian is still head over heels in love with Thompson, despite the fact that he was busted cheating on her back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

So, this time around, Khloe Kardashian is said to be unbelieving that Tristan Thompson would hurt her again by being unfaithful.

“Khloe loves Tristan with all her heart and is doing everything she can to make their relationship work. She believes every word he says, and is really looking forward to moving to Cleveland to stand by her man,” the insider said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan are set to move back to Ohio together in the coming days. Thompson is already there as he rejoined his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for media day and practices this week, and Kardashian is reported to be following with their daughter very soon.

On Tuesday, Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a sweet message to Khloe. “I miss you already” she wrote via her Instagram story, where she posted two funny videos of herself with Khloe as they were acting silly during Jordyn Woods’ birthday bash in L.A. last week.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!