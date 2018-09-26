Katy Perry Shares Hilarious Video Of Orlando Bloom Dancing To ‘Baby Got Back’: ‘Lemme Touch Ur Butt’

Katy Perry is letting it be known that she is all about Orlando Bloom’s butt.

The 33-year-old popstar shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story of Bloom dancing to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s 1992 classic hit, “Baby Got Back,” and encased in a pink heart sticker were the words, “Lemme touch ur butt.”

On Wednesday, People reported that while Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, 41, were getting ready to make their first official couple debut for Prince Albert II of Monaco’s Gala at the Opera of Monte-Carlo, the “Firework” singer requested that her Lord of the Rings beau do a little dance for her, as the hip-hop classic began playing in the background. Bloom was more than happy to oblige as he turned around and really got into the song by shaking his bum.

This is not the first time the “Wide Awake” singer has showcased her love for her man’s behind on social media. Back in May, when Bloom was gearing up for his new play, Killer Joe, at London’s West End theater, he shared a promo video for his upcoming project via his Instagram and the “Roar” singer was quick to comment.

“I need a season pass for that a**,” she wrote. Attempting to quickly cover her tracks, Perry added, “Oops I meant to send that to you privately.”

Omg!! ????

Orlando on Katy’s Instagram story again…???? pic.twitter.com/k9guxCehzI — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) September 26, 2018

However, it’s not just the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise actor’s butt that Perry is enamored with. After Bloom shared a photo of his gorgeous “washboard” abs on his social media back in March, the “Dark Horse” singer couldn’t keep herself from saying something.

“Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on,” she joked.

The couple’s relationship first began in January 2016. They split a little over a year later in February 2017 and decided to give their love another chance earlier this year. According to a source, the couple’s breakup was actually a good thing.

“Orlando is doing well. He is still very happy with Katy. This has been an amazing year for their relationship. It was like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point. Orlando is very excited about his life with Katy,” the source told the media outlet.

Since getting back together, it appears the couple now has a real shot at having a long future together.

“It definitely seems like they could have a future together. They both want to be sure though before they take that next step. Katy doesn’t seem so rushed anymore and Orlando likes that,” the source added.